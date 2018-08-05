‘Big Bang Theory’ Season 13 Renewal Talks Under Way at CBS

The Big Bang Theory may not be ending as soon as fans originally thought.

During CBS‘ Television Critics Association panel on Sunday, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl revealed that they are currently exploring a 13th season of the sitcom, Deadline reports.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” Kahl said. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with the studio that produces it, Warner Bros.”

Most expected the high-rated CBS sitcom to wind down with the upcoming 12th season, including creator Chuck Lorre.

“We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what’s going to happen after 12,” Lorre said during a 2017 TCA event. “One could easily presume that would be the end of the series but I’m just amazed we’re here.”

Showrunner Steve Holland has also said he was approaching this season as the final bow, and star Johnny Galecki said he and his castmates are comfortable with ending things after season 12.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [the show] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki told E! News. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

However, the ending will still be a bittersweet one for many members of the cast. Both Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons have spoken about how strange it will be to say goodbye to a show they’ve been on since 2007.

“I can’t really picture it … and I don’t think there really will be ‘my life’ without it,” Cuoco told PEOPLE. “I think it will always be there. It will always be running. I think we’ll always have those fans and it’s always going to be a part of me.”

Parsons told E! News, “It’s impossible at this point to envision life without this show, which is a wonderful thing on so many levels. The other wonderful thing that turns into kind of a weird thing is the whole ‘time flies when you’re having fun.’”

The Big Bang Theory returns for its 12th season in the fall on CBS.

