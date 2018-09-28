‘The Big Bang Theory’: Raj Claims He Is Finally Getting Married

In Thursday night’s new episode of The Big Bang Theory, another big wedding was teased — that is, if Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) finally gets his wish.

After seeing Stuart (Kevin Sussman) finally going out on a date with Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Raj suddenly gets so desperate that he contacts his father (Brian George) to ask to be set up with a wife. At the very end of the episode, Raj runs into Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) apartment with some surprising news: he is getting married!

At first, none of them believe him, but he says his father has found a woman for him. Her name is Anu and she works in hospitality management.

“So, as long as I can get through six to 10 dates without revealing my true self… this is happening,” he told his friends.

The main story in the episode, “The Wedding Gift Wormhole,” found Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) struggling to figure out what the wedding gift is Leonard and Penny bought them. It looks like a useless crystal wand, which is exactly what it was. Leonard and Penny re-gifted what they received from Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg), who re-gifted what they got from Raj!

However, when Sheldon asked Howard what it was and if it was part of a scavenger hunt, Howard said it was, just to play a little trick on Sheldon. This took Amy and Sheldon down the titular wormhole, and unknowingly created a scavenger hunt for themselves. They went to the coffee shop where they first met and found an empty locket in the lost and found box they assumed was for them, because it meant they would create their own memories. Sheldon also found a pair of sunglasses, which he assumed meant they had a bright future ahead.

In the end, Leonard and Penny did not explain what the wand really was. They just sat in amazement as Sheldon and Amy told them how great the scavenger hunt was. Sheldon said they really gave them three gifts: the locket, an adventure and proof that the newlyweds can do anything they put their minds to.

In return, Sheldon and Amy gave Leonard and Penny a message in an obscure Sanskrit text they need to decode to get their new wi-fi password.

The Big Bang Theory is now in its 12th and final season on CBS. This means, Raj’s chances of getting married before the show ends are getting smaller.

“We’re family, we’ve spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together and we’re there to support each other, and that’s all there is to it really,” Nayyar told Entertainment Tonight in August about the show ending. “That’s why we’ve survived for this long — because we love each other and we’re a family.”

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. on CBS.

