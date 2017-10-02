‘Big Bang Theory’: Here’s What to Expect on Monday Night’s Episode

The Big Bang Theory may have given fans the moment they’ve been waiting for when Amy accepted Sheldon’s proposal during last week’s season 11 premiere, but that doesn’t mean the show will be slowing down for the rest of the season.

In a preview piece for Monday’s episode, titled “The Retraction Reaction,” CBS revealed that Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will question their entire identities as scientists after Leonard gives a rather embarrassing radio interview with NPR Host Ira Flatow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As a result, he worries that his job at the university may be in jeopardy, and his friends also second-guess themselves as a result.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) commiserate over hiding their professional successes from their significant others.

During the season premiere, Sheldon reacted unfavorably to Amy’s colleagues praising her at a dinner, and while he apologized, the preview suggests that an unsupportive Sheldon may reappear in the future.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS