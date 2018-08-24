‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Speaks out About Reports Jim Parsons Was Cause of Show Ending

According to The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nyyar, the ensemble cast of the CBS series is “family,” even amid reports that Jim Parsons’ decision to leave the series resulted in its cancellation.

After more than 250 episodes, 10 years, and 10 seasons, The Big Bang Theory is set to wrap production after season 12, and while fans remain upset over the abrupt end, star Kunal Nyyar is assuring them that the cast remains close despite the reasons behind the cancellation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re family, we’ve spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together and we’re there to support each other, and that’s all there is to it really,” Nayyar told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s why we’ve survived for this long — because we love each other and we’re a family.”

Nayyar added that having to say goodbye to his character Raj Koothrappali and the rest of the cast and crew will be “bittersweet,” stating that “I’m sad to be saying goodbye to my family… I’m still trying to process all of it.”

In a joint statement from Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre productions on Wednesday, it was announced that the cult-favorite series would be ending after its 12th season concludes in May 2019.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” the statement read.

It was soon reported that the decision to end the series was in part due to star Jim Parsons’ decision to leave the ensemble cast despite that CBS was attempting to negotiate a two-year renewal that would have seen him walk away with $50 million.

According to Deadline, co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre gathered the entire cast and crew in his office following a typical table read to make the announcement that Parsons had decided not to return to the series as his character Sheldon Cooper. The decision to cancel the series rather than continue without Parsons was reportedly due to the fact that the cast is a “family” and a reluctance to carry on the show without a member of the “big three.”

The Big Bang Theory will premiere its 12th and final season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before moving to its regular Thursday at 8 p.m. ET time slot on Sept. 27.