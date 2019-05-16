From ‘Big Bang Theory’ to ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Here’s Every Finale to Watch Tonight

It’s finale season on network TV, meaning there is no shortage of good television this week. Thursday night, specifically, is host to so many season and series finales that it’s worth double checking the list to make sure you don’t miss any.

Busy Tonight and For the People wrap up for good after both receiving cancellations, while Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Fight and six others wrap up their current seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory completes its 12-season run on CBS Thursday night, followed by a special to help fans through their end-of-series emotions.

The Good Fight season 3 finale on CBS All Access: In the season 3 finale, The Good Fight sees a vengeful Blum represent a group of RB&L’s ex-clients who claim that the firm overcharged them. Start streaming The Good Fight finale starting at 3 a.m. ET Thursday only on CBS All Access.

The Big Bang Theory series finale at 8 p.m. ET on CBS: The premise of the highly anticipated series finale has been kept under wraps, aside from its official description from CBS: “Sheldon and Amy anticipate big news; Penny and Leonard attempt to keep a secret; Howard and Bernadette leave their kids for the first time; Raj makes a new friend.”

After The Big Bang Theory finale, fans can watch Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell at 9:30 on CBS, where series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco share backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years on the set of Big Bang.

Grey’s Anatomy season 15 finale at 8 p.m. ET on ABC: In the Grey’s season finale, Meredith worries about what will happen to her boyfriend, DeLuca, after his grand gesture meant to protect her, but that may as well just have wrecked his life. Grey’s Anatomy will be back for two more seasons, both with series star Ellen Pompeo. Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy is expected to premiere this fall on ABC.

Superstore season 4 finale at 8 p.m. ET on NBC: In the two-episode finale event of Superstore, it’s an Ugly Betty reunion. The first episode, directed by America Ferrera, sees Amy and Dina meet with a corporate stooge, who’s played by Ugly Betty star Ana Ortiz. Then at 8:30, everyone must band together to save one of their own. Season 5 of Superstore premieres on NBC in the fall, with new showrunner Justin Spitzer, who created the series.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 finale at 9 p.m. ET on NBC: Brooklyn Nine-Nine celebrates the end of its sixth season with a two-episode event. At 9, Jake and Charles investigate a serial killer, while Holt continues to spar with Commissioner Kelly. Then at 9:30, desperate circumstances force everyone to align themselves with old enemies.

Station 19 season 2 finale at 9 p.m. ET on ABC: Station 19 ends its sophomore run with the crew battling wildfires in Los Angeles, with guest appearances from Patrick Duffy (Dallas) and model/deaf activist Nyle DiMarco. Also in the successful Grey’s spinoff, Ben makes a split-second, life-altering decision. Station 19 will return in the fall with a new showrunner, Grey’s veteran Krista Vernoff, who is expected to compose several new crossover episodes.

Young Sheldon season 2 finale at 9 p.m. ET on CBS: Make sure to double-check your DVR, as the Young Sheldon season 2 finale is airing at a special time. In the episode, which will see Big Bang characters Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Bernadette and Amy, Sheldon invites the entire school over for the Nobel Prize announcement. Young Sheldon was renewed for two more seasons earlier this winter and will return to CBS in the fall.

For the People series finale at 10 p.m. ET on ABC: For the People fans will get their last new episode of the canceled series Thursday night. In the episode, Jay turns to Kate and the team for help after voters are intimidated at their polling place on Election Day.

Law & Order: SVU season 20 finale at 10 p.m. ET on NBC: SVU is wrapping up its 20th season Thursday night with plans to go head-first into a new season later this year. In the season 20 finale, Benson struggles to prove that Rob Miller is behind a teenager’s mysterious death, and Stone takes the case to court despite having only circumstantial evidence. The finale will be Philip Winchester’s last episode as assistant defense attorney Peter Stone, who announced he won’t be retuning for season 21.

S.W.A.T. season 2 finale at 10 p.m. on CBS: Fresh off a season 3 renewal, S.W.A.T. will close out its sophomore season with the team in pursuit of The Emancipators, who plan to live-stream the execution of a local politician.

Busy Tonight series finale at 11 p.m. on E!: Busy Philipps‘ late-night talk show comes to a premature end after just over 100 episodes. The White Chicks actress announced last week that the show was canceled by the network.