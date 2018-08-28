‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans Not Ready for the End

In an announcement shared Wednesday, The Big Bang Theory will end its series with the 12th season, but fans on social media are not ready to say goodbye.

Shortly after the news was revealed, viewers began to flood social media with comments about the development, with many expressing sadness.

“NO! I’m not ready for this to be the end… This shown is still as funny as it was when it first premiered! Ugh this sucks,” one fan tweeted. “BUT… I’m super grateful we got 12 incredible seasons!”

“My brother’s gonna be devastated when he hears that The Big Bang Theory is gonna end,” another person wrote.”That’s all he ever watches aside from football and basketball.”

“Gutted of the news [The Big Bang Theory] will end after season 12,” someone else lamented. “It would have to end eventually but I didn’t wanna let it sink in…the best show on tv after [Game Of Thrones.]”

Interestingly, the show will end its run by retaining the record for “longest-running multi-camera series” in the history of television, and it will have produced 279 episodes. Entertainment Tonight reports that this is a record-breaking number.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons,” CBS, WB TV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement that was released on Wednesday.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” the statement added.

At this time, none of the cast appear to have commented on the news.