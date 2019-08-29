‘BH90210’ Jokes About ‘Empire’, Jussie Smollett Scandal During Episode 4

BH90210 moved a step closer to our reality during the latest episode when it made a vague reference to the drama happening on Fox’s other hit series, Empire. The meta reboot of the beloved 90’s drama poked fun at the media storm the musical drama found itself in after star Jussie Smollett claimed he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Episode 4, “The Table Read.”

The series introduced a potential love interest for Jennie (Garth) when viewers met the bodyguard the network hired for her after the cast received a threatening message from a mysterious stalker. The pair seemed to hit it off like a true 90210 romance after Jennie almost hit him in the face when they first met, and then proceeding to flirt more and more as Episode 3 went along.

Wednesday’s new episode brought a problem to the bodyguard and the actress’ flirty friendship as they discussed how it might be time for him to move on to another assignment since they hadn’t heard any more threats from the elusive figure.

Jennie seems disappointed when her handsome bodyguard reveals Fox would likely transfer him to an assignment in another city, leaving her and developing feelings for him behind.

“I heard there are some issues on Empire,” Wyatt (Brendan Perry) says with a flirty smirk during the scene, referencing the drama.

Despite an attempt from Jennie’s daughter to get Wyatt to stay by slashing one of her mother’s tires, Jennie and Wyatt decide he should be reassigned so they can pursue their relationship without any professional attachments. Things could change in the next episode, however, after the fiery surprise the cast finds on their first day on the set.

Empire was caught in controversy after Smollett was charged with filing a false police report stemming from the attack, with authorities claiming the actor staged the attack or publicity. All charges were dropped later, though not before the actor was written out of the final two episodes of Season 5 to prevent further disruptions on the set.

Despite being cleared of the charges, the actor’s case is reportedly still ongoing with some civil suits in place. Fox also revealed Smollett will not be returning for the sixth and final season of the series, despite his contract being extended for a possible return in 2020.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Empire will return for its final season Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.