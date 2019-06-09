‘BH90210’ Casts ‘DWTS’ Alum Vanessa Lachey as Jason Priestley’s Wife

BH90210 just got a dose of Dancing With the Stars with its latest casting news.

A day after announcing La La Anthony’s casting, the Fox summer reboot series announced Vanessa Lachey, known for the dancing competition series, Top Chef Junior and Dads, as the newest member of the cast.

The new show is described as a serialized drama following heightened versions of Beverly Hills, 90210 original cast members — Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling and Tori Spelling — as they would on getting an actual reboot to the teen drama going.

The show is based on the real lives and relationships of the classic show’s main cast members.

As first reported by Deadline, Lachey will star as Camille, the high-powered publicist wife of Priestley, who is balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family of her own.

Lachey rose to prominence on MTV in the early 200s, serving as co-host of Total Request Live and MTV Hits. She has hosted many specials for the network and was also a New York-based correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

She was a series regular on Fox’s short-lived comedy Dads, competed on Dancing With the Stars and hosts Bravo’s Top Chef Junior. The actress has also guest-starred in popular shows such as Hawaii Five-0, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother and CSI-NY.

The casting news comes just a day after Anthony was announced as the first non-original cast member to join the new show, playing the role of Green’s wife, Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop singer.

The character is described as the “breadwinner of the family while her Mr. Mom husband watches over their three kids. Shay has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth.”

Garth previously opened up to PopCulture.com about the new show, revealing the concept is meant to put a new spin on TV reboots.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Garth said last week.

When it comes to the Jennie Garth from the show, the actress said fans can expect to relate to much of the character’s journey.

“My character in the show [is] dealing with relationship issues, which I am no stranger to, marriages and divorces, teenage daughter and the reality of being who she is, living the life that she’s living,” she said.

“It’s a really interesting look into someone’s life that you think is so different from yours, but I think you’ll come to find out that these characters that we’re creating are all going to be relatable to people on different levels,” she added.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.