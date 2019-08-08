‘BH90210’ Brings Back Tori Spelling’s Iconic Dress, and Fans Are Loving the Callback

The reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 made its debut on Wednesday, and to the delight of fans, touched on many nostalgic moments.

One of those instances was a scene in which Tori Spelling‘s character, Donna Martin, discovered her dress from the original show in a display case.

Spelling was drunk at the time when she found it after the crew had gotten together for a reunion panel. In the current setting, Spelling’s character is struggling financially with a television show of her own that isn’t faring well in the ratings. In a drunken state, she decides to break into the case and steal her dress.

She eventually smuggles it onto the plane back to Los Angeles and even puts it to wear on the flight. While wearing it, she tells the others how much they mean to her in what was one of the more impactful moments of the show.

Eventually, though, she gets caught and arrested. The buzz that surrounds her arrest, though, causes such a media craze that there’s a demand for a 90210 reboot on the show.

Fans of the show shared their excitement on social media after seeing the Easter egg that was Spelling’s red dress.

One user replied, “Now that was funny right there. Loved every minute of this episode and the original show,” to Spelling’s Twitter post in which she quote tweeted the show, “That’s my dress!”

Another follower responded, “I seriously need this scene on loop. Hilarious! I can’t stop laughing.”

In June, Spelling sent out a lengthy post on Instagram in which she opened up about her feelings towards the reboot and how much has changed since the original.

“I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come,” she added. “And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

“Well, now I get a do over. At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens. #workfamily #bh90210 #grateful,” Spelling continued.

Beverly Hills, 90210 will have six episodes in the revival. The next episode will air on Wednesday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

The original debuted in 1990 and went on for 10 seasons up until 2000.