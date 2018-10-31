Best ‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Conners’ Halloween Moments

No one does Halloween episodes like The Conner family.

Throughout its original run, Roseanne episodes honoring the spooky holiday were essential viewing for TV lovers, and spinoff series The Conners picked up right where the series left off with its own special Halloween episode airing Tuesday night.

From amazing costumes to hilarious pranks, take a look at some of the best Halloween moments from the Roseanne and The Conners.

Boo!

Of course Roseanne‘s inaugural spooky episode, airing on Halloween night in 1989, would start the yearly tradition of the Conner family scaring up fans for years to come.

The episode featured Roseanne and Dan getting into a prank war, as well as the Conner household turning into a Tunnel of Terror to scare up the local kids.

The episode featured many hilarious moments, including Jackie’s severed screaming head, Roseanne’s prank involving Dan’s business associate and a dead man’s stew.

Halloween IV

Season five’s Halloween episode gave fans equal parts laughs and sadness, as Roseanne got a visit from the Ghosts of Halloween Past, Present and Future to get her out of her depression.

The A Christmas Carol-like episode secured Roseanne’s spot as the Queen of Halloween, and the scene of her finding out what her friends really think of her pumpkin cookies is a standout for the series.

Trick Me Up, Trick Me Down

Season 4’s episode featured The Conners taking on their neighbors and friends, the Bowmans, in another prank war, which started with a gory joke to Kathy as she nervously walks into Roseanne’s house.

When she finds Dan unconscious with his guts outside his body, the hilarious prank leaves Roseanne feeling paranoid for retaliation, but don’t worry, Dan proves he doesn’t die that easily.

Halloween V

Season 6 marks a return to form as Roseanne goes back to pranking her family and friends. Dan and Roseanne play hilarious pranks on each other, but it is guest star Leon who finds himself the victim of her most elaborate trick.

Trick or Treat

Following the success of the first Halloween episode, season three’s offering felt a little lacking, though it still managed to bring the laughs when Roseanne dressed as a man and became “one of the boys” at the lounge.

Skeleton in the Closet

Season 7’s Halloween episode is considered one of the last good spooky-themed episodes of the series, despite giving a lot of time to discussions about sexuality among the family members.

Some of the jokes feel dated even for 1994, but it still includes some hilarious pranks and costumes.

Costumes Galore

Whether the episodes were some of the best, or a little disappointing. The show always surpassed expectations when it came to everyone’s costumes.

From The Wicked Witch of the Midwest, guts everywhere and DJ’s consistently adorable costumes, Roseanne always knew how to celebrate the spooky holiday.

There Won’t Be Blood

While The Conners didn’t resort to pranks or scares for their first Halloween episode, the show did showcase some creative costumes for its first outing.

The winner in our book goes to Becky’s Sharknade O’Connor, a creative costume that also made us laugh. Though Dan’s Napoleon Blown-A-Part and Mary’s Scary J. Blige comes a close second.