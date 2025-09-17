Beloved Weatherman Died in June, But the News Was Just Made Public: Jay Wynne Was 56

Beloved BBC weatherman Jay Wynne has died at 56 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

According to his brother, Matthew Wynne, he passed in June. But it was only now that the family made the news public.

“Jay had a gift for gentle clarity, making his forecasts for sometimes complex weather systems feel accessible and engaging,” Matthew wrote in a tribute, per BBC.

“A keen skier, golfer and musician, Jay enjoyed travelling to pursue his sporting interests,” he continued. “We will miss his wisdom, generosity and dry sense of humour.”

Jay Wynne had been with BBC Weather since 2000 and was a regular face on the station’s News at Ten. Before becoming a weatherman, he explored several careers. He initially studied Civil Engineering, but dropped out after two years. After working as a technician on a North Sea offshore oil rig, he returned to school and studied Environmental Geography at the University of Aberdeen before earning a Master’s in Applied Meteorology from the University of Reading.

As he told Radio Times during a 2011 interview, weather and forecasting were his true passions.

“I have been known to drive around after night shifts, waiting for the sun to come up,” he said, while explaining how he would gauge his forecast accuracy.

“At night, it’s difficult to tell what kind of cloud there is on satellite pictures, so I like to see if I was right. More often than not, I am.”