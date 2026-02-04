Beloved Disney Channel Character to Make Disneyland Debut

A beloved Disney Channel character will finally be making their Disneyland debut.

Penny Proud from the animated series The Proud Family is set to debut at Disneyland Resort this April.

She will make her debut during Disney Channel Nite for Disneyland After Dark. The three-day event will take place on Sunday, April 12, Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16. Penny is joining plenty of fellow Disney Channel characters, such as Kim Possible, Lilo & Stitch, and many more, and of course, taking photos with fans.

Created by Bruce W. Smith, The Proud Family premiered in 2001 and ran for two seasons with 52 episodes total until 2005. Kyla Pratt voiced the outspoken and good-natured Penny Proud, with the voice cast also consisting of Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, and Orlando Brown. Pratt, Davidson, Payton, Parker, Reyes, White, and Frye all returned to reprise their roles for the Disney+ revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which premiered in 2022. Season 4 is set to release later this year.

As of now, it’s unclear if Penny Proud will only be appearing during Disney Channel Nite or if she will be a permanent fixture. At the very least, it can be assumed that Disney Channel Nite won’t be the last time that fans see Penny in Disneyland, but those wanting to see her may want to get tickets just in case. Pre-sale for all Magic Key holders starts Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT, followed by general on-sale on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. Last year’s Disney Channel Nite was a big hit, so fans may want to get tickets sooner rather than later.

As for other Disney Channel Nite festivities, there will be a few new shows celebrating fan-favorite DCOMs, dance and sing-alongs, photo op backgrounds inspired by Disney Channel favorites, specialty food, merchandise, and more. It’s a night that no Millennial or elder Gen Zer will want to miss. And now knowing that Penny Proud will finally be part of it is another reason to go, or forever have FOMO. For those who aren’t able to attend, all episodes of The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are streaming on Disney+, as well as The Proud Family Movie.