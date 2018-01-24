‘Bellevue’ Premiere Takes Over Twitter, Viewers Are ‘In’

By Jose Bastidas

WGN America's new crime mystery Bellevue premiered Tuesday night, featuring a female detective, a missing teen and a small town scarred by a gruesome cold case.

The show, which follows the story of Detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) as she tries to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of transgender teen and high school hockey star Jesse Sweetland (Sadie O'Neil), captivated audiences during its series premiere on the cable network.

During the premiere episode, Annie finds herself feeling a connection between the missing teen and a 20-year-old murder that led to her father's death when she was young. The episode ended with Annie being nowhere close to finding Jesse, but realizing that the teen might have been submitted to electroshock therapy as a way to "cure" their trans identity.

Fans of Paquin and Bellvue celebrated the U.S. premiere of the series, embracing her complex and reckless lead cgaracter along with the macabre tone of the show's central mystery.

WGN America will air an encore presentation of the first episode of Bellevue Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Bellevue first aired in Canada's CBC in February 2017. The show was cancelled by the Canadian network and later picked up by WGN America for U.S. audiences.

The show airs new episodes Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

