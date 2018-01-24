‘Bellevue’ Premiere Takes Over Twitter, Viewers Are ‘In’

WGN America's new crime mystery Bellevue premiered Tuesday night, featuring a female detective, a missing teen and a small town scarred by a gruesome cold case.

The show, which follows the story of Detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) as she tries to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of transgender teen and high school hockey star Jesse Sweetland (Sadie O'Neil), captivated audiences during its series premiere on the cable network.

During the premiere episode, Annie finds herself feeling a connection between the missing teen and a 20-year-old murder that led to her father's death when she was young. The episode ended with Annie being nowhere close to finding Jesse, but realizing that the teen might have been submitted to electroshock therapy as a way to "cure" their trans identity.

Fans of Paquin and Bellvue celebrated the U.S. premiere of the series, embracing her complex and reckless lead cgaracter along with the macabre tone of the show's central mystery.

I'm liking this #Bellevue so far. The setting is awsome with the copper slag

mounds as the gritty background to the town. Would like to

know where the exterenals are filmed. They only list Montreal; can't be there

unless their using CGI#BellevueWGNA — Jonny the gnarl (@inyosub) January 24, 2018

It was Amazing!!! Anna and the whole cast was brilliant! Definitely my new favorite show! Love itttt!! #BellevueWGNA — Meagan Heron (@Meggerz1981) January 24, 2018

@AnnaPaquin is so darling in this mystery series. Well worth your time to see #BellevueWGNA. She lights up the screen in this show. — Patty Ptacek (@nickswife4) January 24, 2018

So I'm in for #bellevuewgna. I really liked the pilot. Very interesting to watch it in the same season as #TheAlienistTNT . I love that these types of shows are prevailing right now. @InHollywoodland — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 24, 2018

Hope #BellevueWGNA gets a chance for S02 — ڤيرا (@OddOdium) January 24, 2018

Enjoying #wgn #BellevueWGNA wish I could binge it. Want to see all of it — Dr Cynthia Lea Clark (@Myslady) January 24, 2018

WGN America will air an encore presentation of the first episode of Bellevue Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Bellevue first aired in Canada's CBC in February 2017. The show was cancelled by the Canadian network and later picked up by WGN America for U.S. audiences.

The show airs new episodes Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.