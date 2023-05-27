'Beat Shazam' Viewers Weigh in on Nick Cannon as Jamie Foxx's Replacement

Due to Jamie Foxx's recent medical scare, he has been unable to perform duties as host of Fox's Beat Shazam while he's been recovering. In his place is someone who is very familiar with hosting and hosting on Fox, Nick Cannon, who also hosts The Masked Singer. He stepped up as host during the Season 6 premiere this week and will be temporarily hosting until Foxx gets back on his feet, and fans had a lot to say.

Fans have been mixed on Cannon filling in for Foxx, while others don't mind the change. Kelly Osbourne has also been tapped to be guest DJ, which, again, fans are mixed on. While Cannon has had plenty of hosting experience, Beat Shazam may not be it, but that's all up to the fans. Luckily, the hosting job will likely be temporary until Foxx recovers, however long that takes, but it won't stop the fans from sharing their thoughts.