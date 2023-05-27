'Beat Shazam' Viewers Weigh in on Nick Cannon as Jamie Foxx's Replacement

By Megan Behnke

Due to Jamie Foxx's recent medical scare, he has been unable to perform duties as host of Fox's Beat Shazam while he's been recovering. In his place is someone who is very familiar with hosting and hosting on Fox, Nick Cannon, who also hosts The Masked Singer. He stepped up as host during the Season 6 premiere this week and will be temporarily hosting until Foxx gets back on his feet, and fans had a lot to say.

Fans have been mixed on Cannon filling in for Foxx, while others don't mind the change. Kelly Osbourne has also been tapped to be guest DJ, which, again, fans are mixed on. While Cannon has had plenty of hosting experience, Beat Shazam may not be it, but that's all up to the fans. Luckily, the hosting job will likely be temporary until Foxx recovers, however long that takes, but it won't stop the fans from sharing their thoughts. 

Some Fans Think Nick Cannon Can't Replace Jamie Foxx

"I don't like Nick Cannon hosting [Beat Shazam]," one fan wrote. "Hope Jamie Foxx recovers from whatever he's been dealing with and comes back soon! It's just not as fun to watch without him!"

prevnext

Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are Not it

"Not hating, but I'm not feeling hyped with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne as I usually do with Jamie Foxx and Corinne," one fan admitted. "Hurry up [Jamie Foxx] and get better. This season is going to suck," another reacted.

prevnext

'Beat Shazam' Fans Really aren't Fans of Nick Cannon

One fan said, "Nick Cannon makes me wanna drop [Beat Shazam] from my watchlist." Another wrote, "[Beat Shazam] doesn't have the same energy without [Jamie Foxx] [Corinne Foxx]."

prevnext

Others Think Cannon is a Great Replacement, Along with Kelly Osbourne

"Nick is absolutely killing this," one fan stated. "The man's a pro…you can't deny that. [woman shrugging emoji]"

prevnext

Some Viewers are Just Happy Nick Cannon Filled in for Jamie Foxx Regardless

"Nick Cannon is a damn good game show host. He could fill in for anyone," one fan expressed. "Just turned to [Beat Shazam] it is gonna be weird trying to get used to [Nick Cannon] hosting. Get well [Jamie Foxx]," another shared.

prevnext

'Beat Shazam' is Just Not the Same

One fan stated, "I'm glad it's back but definitely missing Jamie…" Another said, "[Jamie Foxx] & [Corinne Foxx] you all are desperately misses on [Beat Shazam] (and I do mean desperately). Praying for your full recovery, Jamie

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of