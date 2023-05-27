'Beat Shazam' Viewers Weigh in on Nick Cannon as Jamie Foxx's Replacement
Due to Jamie Foxx's recent medical scare, he has been unable to perform duties as host of Fox's Beat Shazam while he's been recovering. In his place is someone who is very familiar with hosting and hosting on Fox, Nick Cannon, who also hosts The Masked Singer. He stepped up as host during the Season 6 premiere this week and will be temporarily hosting until Foxx gets back on his feet, and fans had a lot to say.
Fans have been mixed on Cannon filling in for Foxx, while others don't mind the change. Kelly Osbourne has also been tapped to be guest DJ, which, again, fans are mixed on. While Cannon has had plenty of hosting experience, Beat Shazam may not be it, but that's all up to the fans. Luckily, the hosting job will likely be temporary until Foxx recovers, however long that takes, but it won't stop the fans from sharing their thoughts.
Some Fans Think Nick Cannon Can't Replace Jamie Foxx
Nick Cannon is awful on #BeatShazam. This doesn’t have the same energy and he’s stiffer then a cardboard cutout if Jaime Foxx.— Andy (geeohayetee) Villanueva (@avillanueva3rd) May 24, 2023
"I don't like Nick Cannon hosting [Beat Shazam]," one fan wrote. "Hope Jamie Foxx recovers from whatever he's been dealing with and comes back soon! It's just not as fun to watch without him!"
Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are Not it
This is a nightmare. Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne ain't it. #BeatShazam pic.twitter.com/8nrK2QTXST— Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) May 24, 2023
"Not hating, but I'm not feeling hyped with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne as I usually do with Jamie Foxx and Corinne," one fan admitted. "Hurry up [Jamie Foxx] and get better. This season is going to suck," another reacted.
'Beat Shazam' Fans Really aren't Fans of Nick Cannon
I was excited to see @iamjamiefoxx then I forgot Nick took over😒 #BeatShazam— Kaitlyn (@kaitlynv21) May 24, 2023
One fan said, "Nick Cannon makes me wanna drop [Beat Shazam] from my watchlist." Another wrote, "[Beat Shazam] doesn't have the same energy without [Jamie Foxx] [Corinne Foxx]."
Others Think Cannon is a Great Replacement, Along with Kelly Osbourne
#BeatShazam Nick and Kelly are excellent fill-ins ! 👌— Ricca Ricca (@Marleyday13) May 24, 2023
"Nick is absolutely killing this," one fan stated. "The man's a pro…you can't deny that. [woman shrugging emoji]"
Some Viewers are Just Happy Nick Cannon Filled in for Jamie Foxx Regardless
s/o @KellyOsbourne & @NickCannon
filling IN for #BeatShazam
GET WELL SOON JAMIE❤️— tosh.40ish (@GleasonTosha) May 24, 2023
"Nick Cannon is a damn good game show host. He could fill in for anyone," one fan expressed. "Just turned to [Beat Shazam] it is gonna be weird trying to get used to [Nick Cannon] hosting. Get well [Jamie Foxx]," another shared.
'Beat Shazam' is Just Not the Same
This season of #BeatShazam is giving low energy vibes. No disrespect to Nick Cannon, he doesn't match up to Jamie Foxx's energy. Bro needs to gone back to The Masked Singer & Wild N' Out. This might get Fox the green light to cancel Beat Shazam— I AM THE TWIN!!!! (@IAMTHE2WIN) May 24, 2023
One fan stated, "I'm glad it's back but definitely missing Jamie…" Another said, "[Jamie Foxx] & [Corinne Foxx] you all are desperately misses on [Beat Shazam] (and I do mean desperately). Praying for your full recovery, Jamie