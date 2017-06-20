‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal Over, Investigation Finds No Misconduct

After weeks of an ongoing scandal, Bachelor In Paradise is ready to resume shooting. According to Warner Bros., an investigation into the 'Pool Incident' determined that there was no misconduct.

As reported by The Wrap, Warner Bros. looked into the allegations that contestant DeMario Jackson had taken advantage of Corinne Olympios while she was drunk. Shooting was suspended while an investigation took place, to determine if this was actually the case.

The investigation found no misconduct, and Warner Bros. released this statement:

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Season four of the series will now continue as planned, with filming set to resume immediately.

