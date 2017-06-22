Corinne Olympios’ Boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky Speaks out Amid ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Controversy

While Bachelor in Paradise has officially been cleared of any wrongdoing and the show is slated to resume filming, there are still lingering questions over what exactly happened between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

During the show’s initial filming, the two were involved in a reported sexual encounter that led to the show’s suspension, although an investigation cleared the show of misconduct allegations. Now, Olympios’ boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, is speaking out about the controversy.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it, Gielchinsky told E! News.

Gielchinsky added that fans shouldn’t believe any articles claiming to know what he thinks about the scandal.

“Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation,” he said. “There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.”

“I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne,” he added. “The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

After Warner Bros. cleared the show of misconduct, Olympios’ legal team announced that they would continue with their own investigation.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” attorney Marty Singer told E! News in a statement. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

