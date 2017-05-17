‘Arrested Development’ Officially Coming Back For Season 5 At Netflix

There’s always money in the banana stand, and there’s always comedy gold on Netflix. The streaming giant brought Arrested Development back for a fourth season recently, but it won’t stop there. On Wednesday morning, it was officially announced that season five is on the way.

According to Variety, the new season is set to drop sometime in 2018, and all of the major stars are set to return. Jason Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, and Alia Shawkat will all be back for the new episodes.

Ever since the fourth season, the stars and producers have been teasing that a fifth was on the way. This news is the first official word that anyone has given regarding the project.

Unfortunately, there was no word on what kind of story the fifth season would tell. Will it aim for the serialized style of the first three seasons? Or, will it use the alternating-story method of season four? No one knows the exact answer, but there have been rumors of a flashback storyline this time around.

Creator Mitchell Hurwitz released this statement regarding the new season;

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” said Hurwitz in a comical statement on Wednesday. “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

Hurwitz will continue to produce the series, along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jim Vallely, and Richie Rosenstock.

