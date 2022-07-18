'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Sets Massive Release for Fans

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force has set a massive physical release that is sure to please fans of the iconic Adult Swim series. The show is dropping Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection, which will include ALL 138 Episodes from the series and the film adaptation, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. Additionally, the 20-disc DVD set will include other enhanced content as well, totaling roughly 30 hours of extras.

"Three unique detectives, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force, share a rental house in New Jersey," reads a synopsis of the show about a group of anthropomorphic fast food characters. "This mystery-solving trio is comprised of human-sized food products: Master Shake, the big-mouthed, self-appointed team leader with a short attention span and no work ethic; Frylock, the only reasonable member of the group, who happens to be a box of French-fried potatoes--spuds with power; and Meatwad, a talented round mound of meat who can take the shape of a hot dog or an igloo. Together, this triple threat tackles unusual cases from the luxury of a neighbor's swimming pool--unless they're confronted by danger. Then, of course, the three run like hell."

Aqua Teen Hunger Force officially debuted in 2001, a (sort of) spin-off of Adult Swim's Space Ghost Coast to Coast. It was created by Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, and features the voices of Dana Snyder, Carey Means, George Lowe, C. Martin Croker, Andy Merrill, and Mike Schatz. Both Willis and Maiellaro lend their voices to the show as well.

Back in 2020, Under The Radar spoke with the creators and got them to open up about the origins of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. "We wrote these characters originally into a Space Ghost episode that never got made," Willis revealed. Maiellaro added, "Yeah, Dave and I, we just loved these characters and the world. It was just so unique and so different. You could identify with them."

Willis continued, "Regarding our 'confidence,' I want to second what Matt said. I think it was just the ignorance of excitement. We didn't really think-it didn't seem unorthodox to us at all. It seemed very much like, 'Oh my God! We just came up with an awesome show!' We never thought in terms of the audience or in terms of, "Oh no one will let us make it." I think we just barreled forward just because we loved it."

He went on to reveal, "But yeah, that Mooninites thing-do you know that urban legend? I think it's true actually. How Atari made too many of those 2600 cartridges for E.T. because they were so buoyed by the box office. But so that they didn't crush the market, they had to destroy, like, over a million of these cartridges. They buried them out in the desert in concrete and that's what the Mooninites were originally based on."

Willis finally added, "It's crazy. It's a dumb idea! They were, like, ghosts of this shitty video game. But after we were writing the episode, we were like, "Why don't we just make them from the moon. That's a lot simpler to understand."