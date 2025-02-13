Another Targaryen ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff in the Works

More Game of Thrones is on the way with yet another Targaryen spinoff. The HBO fantasy series ran for eight seasons and despite ending in 2019, the franchise is remaining strong with numerous spinoffs, whether ordered to series or not. House of the Dragon, based on the Fire & Blood book by George R.R. Martin, is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen. Now it seems like fans will be getting yet another Targaryen-focused show.

HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, told Deadline that on top of House of the Dragon and upcoming prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, more spinoffs are being planned. “We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which — which I won’t get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line,” Orsi said. “There’s a number of other spinoffs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say this is the most intimate one.”

How many spinoffs exactly are in the works is unknown, as well as what they could be about. It’s clear that the stories are endless for the Targaryen line, and with Martin’s many books, a number of stories could be adapted, whether or not they follow the Targaryens. Whatever the case may be, the Game of Thrones franchise is not going down so easily, and it will be exciting to see what stories are told next.

Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will be based on Martin’s novella series, referred to as The Tales of Dunk & Egg. It is the second spinoff to be greenlit and will star Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Bertie Carvel, Finn Bennett, Sam Spruell, Daniel Ings, and Tanzyn Crawford. A premiere date has not been given for the new show, as well as the exact setting, but it’s said to premiere sometime in 2025, so more details should be released in the coming months.

It’s exciting to know that much more will be coming in the Game of Thrones franchise. It shouldn’t be too long until those potential spinoffs are either ordered or axed, and the wait for them will definitely be worth it. Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon can be streamed now on Max.