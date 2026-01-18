Another Soap Opera Actor Has Died: Trevor A Toussaint Was 65

The soap opera world is in mourning.

Hollyoaks star Trevor A Toussaint has died. He was 65.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per The Independent on Sunday, his representatives made the announcement in a statement on social media. “It is with deep sadness that we formally announce the passing of Trevor A Toussaint,” they wrote. “His family wish to thank you for your well wishes and support as they take this time to privately come to terms with their great loss of an enigmatic, loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend.”

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Born on Oct. 4, 1960, Toussaint was best known for his role as Reverend Walter Deveraux in the long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks from 2018 to 2021. He briefly returned to the role in 2022. Additional credits include Death in Paradise, Nine Nights, and Sulphur and White. Toussaint’s final role was in an episode of the Showtime dramedy Dreaming Whilst Black in 2023.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, including from his on-screen Hollyoaks daughter Kéllé Bryan, who was also his agent. “Been finding it hard to find the words to pay tribute to this man @trevoratousaint,” she wrote on Instagram. “Gone, but has left such an imprint on my heart. I had the privilege to represent him as his agent for over 20 year’s. He played @jacqui_boats and I’s father in @hollyoaksofficial which was a dream to be part of the legacy of the first black ‘Loveday’ ‘Deverau’ family on the show.”

“Trevor started acting in the 70’s a time when black actors were predominantly cast as criminals,” she continued. “He wore his waist length dreds with pride for over 10 year’s fighting against every stereotype. Once asked to cut them in order to book a lucrative role . He forthrightly said ’no’ . He broke many boundaries and made a pathway for others. RIP Tt ‘’ Blessings and protection. my thoughts and prayers are with his family, wife , children and grandchildren.”

In a statement to social media, the official Hollyoaks account shared, “Remembering Trevor. A Toussaint. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Trevor’s family and friends at his time. Trevor was a much-loved member of the Hollyoaks family, notably portraying Reverand Walter Deveraux with immense warmth, grace, and wisdom, bringing a lifetime of experience to the role. He will be very missed, and we are grateful for the time that he spent with us, amidst his stellar acting career. We will remember him bringing joy to the set and mentorship to younger cast and crew.”