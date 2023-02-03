'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': Rowan Gets Confused in the Mayfair House (Exclusive Clip)

The fifth episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, Feb. 5, and Rowan seems to be going through some things. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) looking to escape the Mayfair House after Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) is stabbed by Carlotta (Beth Grant). As she looks for a way out, Ciprien comes into the room and offers her breakfast. Rowan is confused because Cipirien is walking around 100% healthy and not showing any indication he was stabbed. Ciprien tells Rowan that he hit her head and got a concussion, which is why she is confused.

Something is going on in the Mayfair house since viewers saw Carlotta try to burn the house down and stab Ciprien in Episode 4. Or it could be someone (or something) playing mind games with Rowan as she continues to learn more about the Mayfair family.

PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Grant about Episode 4 and explained why she tried to kill Rowan. "I invite her to the house, not just to control her, but to love her, and to teach her the ways, and to teach her the better way," Grant said. "But then I invite her to the funeral, and lo and behold, she shows up. Then she does come to the house, and I talk to her, and I warn her, there are people that will lie to her, but I won't. I think that I really have hope in her. I send her off to the house. 'Go around the house. Make yourself at home. Go into your mother's bedroom. Go into Deirdre's bedroom. Make yourself at home.' Then I come up to get her for dinner, and she's got the necklace on, and she's touching herself sensually. I know I've lost to Lasher once again."

Grant went on to say that her goal was to not burn the house down but to try to save the family. "The house is a character in this too," she added. "I love this house. I love being a Mayfair. I just want to save us. So I think the last thing I want to do is to kill her, to burn the house down, to hurt anyone. But I'm lost in my desperation." New episodes of Mayfair Witches premiere every Sunday on AMC and AMC+