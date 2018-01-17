Ann Curry on Matt Lauer’s Role in Her ‘Today’ Departure: ‘It Hurt Like Hell’

Ann Curry appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday, her first TV interview since leaving NBC in 2015. In 2012, Curry was fired from the Today show amid speculation that her co-host, Matt Lauer, had a major hand in Curry’s departure.

During Tuesday’s interview, Curry said that she didn’t know who was behind her exit, but that she wanted to leave the moment in the past.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know what was all behind it,” she said. “I do know that it hurt like hell. It wasn’t a fun moment. I’ve learned a great deal about myself. I’ve really, at this point, let it go.”

“I don’t know what was all behind it. I do know that it hurt like hell. It wasn’t a fun moment. I’ve learned a great deal about myself. I’ve really, at this point, let it go.” — @AnnCurry on leaving NBC’s “TODAY.” #AnnCurryThisMorning pic.twitter.com/XR8zo1z0iX — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 17, 2018

Curry also spoke to PEOPLE about her Today exit, echoing the sentiments she shared on CBS This Morning.

“It hurt like hell,” she told the magazine. “It hurt so much, but I learned a lot about myself. I can say I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve been honest and true. I’ve tried to stay pure. I’ve tried to not respond in a knee-jerk manner, and I’ve stayed very close to who I am. So it hurt, but I’m also proud of myself.”

The journalist’s interview on CBS This Morning also touched on the sexual harassment allegations against Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC in November for inappropriate sexual behavior.

“I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” Curry said of her former colleague.

When asked whether she thought Lauer abused his power, the 61-year-old responded that she would be surprised if someone said they didn’t know about the harassment that was taking place.

“Now I’m walking down that road and I’m trying not to hurt people. And I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else,” she replied.

“But I can say that — because you are asking me a very direct question — I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I would be surprised if someone said that they didn’t see that. So, it was verbal sexual harassment.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com