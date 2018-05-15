Andy Samberg Wants Famous Fans to Guest Star on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was only cancelled for two days before NBC picked it up for a sixth season on Friday.

During those two days between the Fox cancellation and the NBC revival, scores of fans all over social media showed their love for the show by begging streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to pick up the show as well as other television networks. Some of the show’s biggest supporters turned out to be other celebrities, including Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, late night host Seth Meyers, Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda.

During NBC Universal’s Upfront presentation in New York on Monday, Samberg said he hopes the show can give back to those fans in the new season by having those famous fans appear in guest starring roles.

“We’ve had such a nice upswelling of support after the show was canceled,” Samberg said in an interview with E! News. “A lot of people went to bat for us like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, Sean Astin. We’re thinking all of them probably are owed guest spots.”

NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt explained why the network gave Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life.

“Brooklyn is a show our company produces for Fox, so it’s a show that’s very close to us,” he said. “I’ve been saying to certain people in the press that if we knew Andy Samberg was going to be cast in that show, we never would have sold it to Fox. We’ve been watching it closely ever since.”

“We jumped on it really quickly and are thrilled to have it and think it fits into our brand of comedy in many ways better than it fit into Fox’s brand of comedy,” Greenblatt continued. “It feels like it goes along shows like A.P. Bio, Will & Grace, Superstore, and The Good Place. … It’s also one of the few comedies in recent years that does a robust international number, and it has a syndication upside, which a lot of shows don’t have anymore.”

Greenblatt also gave credit to the fans’ social media reaction for forcing the company’s hand.

We love the fans and we love when they’re vocal. I was getting messages from all kinds of people Friday and Saturday saying the show was trending on Twitter,” Greenblatt said.

“It was great to know the fans were outraged, but we were too,” he confessed. “We were right there with them. We love when fans yell and scream on Twitter, but we hope that transfers and they watch the show.”