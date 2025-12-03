Andrew Scott Joins Acclaimed HBO Show’s Revival Season

The comeback of The Comeback has added a big name to its big cast.

Sherlock and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott will join the cast of the long-dormant HBO comedy for its third and final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cult classic mockumentary series is a satirical look at Hollywood and the television industry, created by and starring Lisa Kudrow of Friends fame.

Season 1, released in 2005, was presented as found footage of an abandoned documentary chronicling the career comeback of flailing sitcom actress Valerie Cherish, while 2014’s second season was styled as a failed Andy Cohen reality series detailing her second attempt at a career comeback after she’s cast in a fictional HBO series that’s based on the events of the first season.

As you can tell by the above synopsis, the series is extremely meta and delightfully tongue-in-cheek as Kudrow plays on popular sitcom tropes in series like Friends and in reality shows like the ones on Bravo, with Entertainment Weekly deeming it “the most brilliantly brutal satire of reality TV ever captured on screen.”

While initially cancelled after Season 1 due to low ratings, critical success and the show’s eventual status as a cult classic led to a second season in 2014, before it was cancelled again and now brought back again for a third and (presumably) final time. In its short run, the series has been nominated for four Emmy Awards, including two Best Actress nominations for Kudrow.

Scott joins several new and returning players from prior seasons, including Dan Bucatinsky, John Early, Laura Silverman, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, Damian Young, Tim Bagley, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Julian Stern, Brittany O’Grady, and Zane Phillips.

No plot details are currently known about the third season, other than that Kudrow’s actress Valerie Cherish will enter the age of social media and influencers.