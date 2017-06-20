Watch: Amy Roloff Eases Tori’s Pre-Delivery Nerves With Baby Photos of Zach

Although Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have already welcomed their first child, the TLC show is still chronicling Tori's journey to the delivery room, and this week's episode saw the mom-to-be sit down for a girls' day with Zach's mom, Amy, Tori's mom and Jeremy Roloff's wife, Audrey.

During the gathering, Amy reminisced on Zach's childhood, showing Tori a few adorable baby photos in the process.

"You might not have seen what a cutie Zach was," Amy said in a preview clip. "When I go through all the old photos, I go through a lifetime, I go through all the old moments."

The photos included Zach's first day of kindergarten and a shot of him playing with twin brother Jeremy.

"It's fun for us to go down memory lane and embrace what's happening and have a nice sharing moment," Amy said.

Amy and Tori's mom also shared their own pregnancy stories, which Tori wasn't totally enthused about hearing ahead of her own delivery.

Up Next: TLC Star Tori Roloff Celebrates Post-Baby Body With Empowering Selfie

"I think my mom and Amy are like, 'Here's the bad stuff but hopefully this won't happen to you,' " she said. "I don't need to hear scary stories about C-sections at the moment, I'm good."

Despite that, Tori added that she appreciated Amy planning the get-together.

"It was really nice for Amy to get all the girls together and do something special for me," she said. "It's nice to know that I'm supported and loved."

Watch the full clip below: