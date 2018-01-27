‘America’s Next Top Model Winners’ Where Are They Now?

America’s Next Top Model is one of the longest-running reality competition shows. Some of the winners have gone on to become successful models, while others struggled in the modeling world.

The series kicked off on the now-defunct UPN in 2003 and was carried over when UPN and The WB merged to become The CW. The original run lasted until December 2015, with two “cycles” per season.

In December 2016, VH1 relaunched the show. Rita Ora was the host for the 23rd cycle, but Tyra Banks triumphantly returned for the ongoing 24th cycle. The judges for the current cycle are Ashley Graham, Drew Elliott and Law Roach.

New episodes of ANTM air on VH1 Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Here is a look at what 10 America’s Next Top Model winners are doing today.

Adrianne Curry

Adrianne Curry won the first ANTM cycle, back in 2003. The 35-year-old still works in the modeling world, and has over 139,000 followers on Instagram. Curry also has her own Avon store.

Curry went on to appear in other reality shows, including Hot Properties and The Tester. In 2015, she played herself in the horror anthology movie Tales of Halloween. She was married to The Brady Bunch actor Christopher Knight from 2006 to 2013.

In 2014, Curry made headlines for protecting a fellow cosplayer from sexual assault at San Diego Comic Con.

Last month, Curry told Too Fab “the truth” about ANTM. She said she never got the Revlon contract she was promised. Instead, she was hired to model makeup for executives for $15,000. The money never came. She tried to contact Banks about the situation, but she was ignored. She also did not get a contract with Wilhelmina Models as promised.

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille won the third cycle of ANTM. She is one of the most visible former winners, as she started a successful acting career after the series ended. She is also a member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.

The 33-year-old originally went by Eva Pigford, but began using her middle name, Marcille, when she started her acting career.

She began acting in 2005, with a role on Kevin Hill. In 2008, she got her first big role, playing Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless. More recent credits include Born Again Virgin, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, the TV movie Fear Files and 2017’s Miss Me This Christmas.

Danielle ‘Dani’ Evans

Danielle ‘Dani’ Evans won the sixth cycle in 2006. The 32-year-old still works as a model and is signed with Women360NY and Vision LA. She has 37,900 followers on Instagram.

In 2015, Evans made headlines after she blasted critics who accused her of bleaching her skin. She also denied having an eating disorder.

“To all the simpletons who constantly comment with pseudo concern about my physical appearance now, vs 10 years ago — it’s called maturing and gracefully aging,” Evans wrote in an Instagram post. “I thought we all learned this basic fact in 3rd grade. So let’s stop with the belligerent comments about me needing to eat and the absurd questions if I’m bleaching my skin.”

Saleisha Stowers

Saleisha “Sal” Stowers, the winner of Cycle 9, is signed to Daniel Hoff Agency today. She has over 23,000 Instagram followers.

When the 32-year-old Stowers is not modeling, she is acting. She appeared in episodes of Ugly Betty, The Exes, New Girl and Major Crimes. She played Cassandra Foster on All My Children in 2013.

Today, Stowers plays Lani Price on Days of Our Lives. She also appeared in Netflix’s Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.

Lisa D’Amato

Lisa D’Amato won Cycle 17 as an “All Star” after participating in the fifth cycle. She has been married to Adam Friedman since 2012, and they have two sons. In 2016, she live-streamed her second son’s birth on Facebook.

While many ANTM winners try their hands at acting, the 37-year-old D’Amato chose to pursue a music career. She released two albums, and had a song included in an episode of Entourage.

D’Amato and Friedman starred on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2016. Their marriage hit a roadblock when Friedman started spending too much time preparing for doomsday. However, they are still together.

Sophie Sumner

While ANTM has “American” in the title, one non-American has won the show. British model Sophie Sumner won Cycle 18 and continues to model around the world. She has 117,000 followers on Instagram.

Sumner recently modeled for Rafe New York.

“I never thought that I’d go down the modeling route, I was going to study drama at university, but thought I’d give this a go,” Sumner told Vogue in 2012. “I like the theatre aspect of modeling – someone gives you a story and you help make it happen. I couldn’t believe it when I won the show though. Honestly, I was like: ‘What? Are you really sure?’ The whole thing was so much fun. I’m excited about the idea of presenting though – there are so many things I can possibly do.”

Laura James

Laura James won Cycle 19 and is still modeling today. However, she has made one big change. While on the show, the 27-year-old was a platinum blonde. Today, she is back to her natural brunette color.

James also comes from a famous family. Her father is Dynasty actor John James, and her mother is Demise Coward, a former model from Australia.

James, who has over 82,200 followers on Instagram, is also an artist. She sells her work on her website.

Keith Carlos

Keith Carlos became the first male winner of the show at the end of cycle 21 in 2014. The 30-year-old was previously a football player, spending time on the Eagles and Giants practice squads in 2011 and 2013.

Carlos has built a large social media following, with 408,000 followers on Instagram. He also has his own site to show off his work.

After winning ANTM, Carlos appeared in two short films, a movie called Chocolate City: Vegas and the TV series Like Family.

Nyle DiMarco

The Cycle 22 winner, Nyle DiMarco, made history as the show’s first deaf winner. He then won season 22 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and was only the second deaf contestant on that show.

DiMarco is still modeling. He also has his own Nyle DiMarco Foundation to give back to the deaf community by providing sign language education.

Earlier this month, DiMarco signed on to produce a Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God, starring Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff.

“I am so thrilled to join this talented group of producers on a project that is incredibly important and personal to me. The opportunity to be involved in the creative process of such a spectacular Broadway show is a challenge I am excited to conquer,” the 28-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

India Gants

India Gants is the reigning ANTM winner. The 21-year-old is a Seattle native. She won a talent contract with VH1, a $100,000 contract with Rimmel London and a fashion spread in Paper magazine.

In her Paper interview, published in June, Gants said the scariest part of the show was figuring out what life would be like after it ended.

“I guess thinking about my fate after the show,” Gants told the magazine. “Like, if I got second place what would happen, if I got first what would happen, if I got ninth or tenth what would happen? I didn’t want it to ruin my reputation, but I was also thinking about how it could change my reputation and totally make my career. So I was just nervous as to which direction I was going to go.”