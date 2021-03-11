'America's Most Wanted' Revival: Nancy Grace Set to Host New Companion Series 'Overtime' on Fox Nation

✖

America's Most Wanted is getting a revival at FOX and over on the FOX Nation streaming service Nancy Grace will be hosting a brand new companion series: America's Most Wanted Overtime. FOX News Channel revealed the plans on Tuesday, announcing that for those who want a deeper "dive into the cases tackled and the suspects profiled in each episode," Grace will provide that exploration on Overtime. As part of case elaboration Grace will occasionally speak with "chief investigators, law enforcement experts and family members of the victims." America's Most Wanted Overtime will debut on Monday, March 15, at 10 pm ET, only on FOX Nation, following the debut of the new America's Most Wanted on FOX at 9 pm ET.

In a statement on the news, Grace said, "Working with FOX Nation is an honor. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue pursuing my mission and to collaborate with the iconic series America's Most Wanted. There are a staggering number of unsolved cases that deserve national attention and together we will continue to bring them to light." In addition to the new series, Grace also signed a new multi-year deal with FOX Nation, which will see her continue her current show, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

Jason Klarman, the President of FOX Nation, commented on the new show, as well as signing Grace to a new deal, and expressed his excitement over what's to come from the criminal justice expert. "Nancy brings an unmatched passion and track record for breaking down crimes that have captivated our nation," he said. "Her relentless drive to provide a voice to victims and her impressive career and dedication to the law make her the perfect fit for our platform and we are thrilled to expand Nancy’s role with FOX Nation."

Grace's new Overtime series will pick up where new America's Most Wanted host Elizabeth Vargas leaves off with various active criminal cases and suspect pursuits around the nation. In a recent interview, Vargas commented on the importance of bringing the crime series into the homes of citizens all over the country, pointing out that it increases the chances of a suspect being identified. "Our viewers can see distinctive tattoos or scars or moles or even, for example, a distinctive way of walking," she said, per AP.

Vargas — who has also hosted ABC’s World News Tonight and 20/20 — stated that she "couldn’t be more excited" to take over the America's Most Wanted mantle from original host John Walsh, adding, "We used to get a lot of viewer reaction but we weren’t set up to handle any of those tips. I mean, what we just did was call up the detective on the case and say, 'Let me forward this to you.' Now I get to tell the stories and ask the audience for help."