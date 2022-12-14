'America's Got Talent' Alum Carmen Carter Lends Her Voice to New Disney Series in Exclusive Preview

Disney is launching a new kids' series next month with a fun Easter egg for parents who watch America's Got Talent. AGT Season 14 alum Carmen Carter performs the theme song for SuperKitties, premiering next month on Disney Junior and Disney+. Below, you can check out an exclusive preview of this theme song for yourself.

SuperKitties will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+. The show kicks off with a bang thanks to Carter's powerful voice. In addition to this theme song, she sings other songs throughout the episode. While Carter doesn't play a particular character, her singing earns her a place in the end credits as "Amazing Singer." For fans still bitter over Carter's elimination in the AGT Season 14 quarterfinals, this should be a major vindication.

SuperKitties is a light-hearted yet action-packed new series about superhero kittens living in "Kittydale." Their adventures will focus on themes like empathy and friendship while emphasizing problem-solving skills and the importance of kindness. It's a good fit for Carter, who was regarded by many as a patient, hard-working musician during her time on AGT - especially by reality TV standards.

Carter competed on AGT in 2019, where fans learned about her history as a professional vocalist. Her work had already taken her around the world and put her in contact with some of the biggest names in the industry, but often as a collaborator or background artist. AGT gave her a chance to take center stage, and it became clear that she deserved it. Carter is no stranger to singing for TV and movie soundtracks – her voice can be heard on Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Meet the Fockers and, more recently, Toy Story 4.

Incidentally, Carter isn't even the only name credited on SuperKitties that adults are likely to recognize. Fans of the singing competition show circuit may notice that American Idol alum Justin Guarini voices a recurring role called "Cat Burglar." Meanwhile, the main cast includes Luca star Emma Berman, CoComelon star Cruz Flateau, Home Economics star JeCobi Swain and Country Comfort star Pyper Braun.

SuperKitties premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+. Carter's music is available now on most major streaming platforms. You can revisit Carter's time on AGT Season 19 on Hulu + Live TV anytime.