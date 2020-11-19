'American Housewife' Fans Are Missing Julia Butters in Wake of Anna-Kat Recasting

American Housewife is dealing with the biggest casting shakeup of the season. The ABC sitcom lost Julia Butters, the beloved 11-year-old actress who played Anna-Kat Otto. After receiving acclaim for her scene-stealing performance in director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butters has received all kinds of offers, so she left the series to pursue them. Actress Giselle Eisenberg, 13, is taking on the role in the half-hour comedy's fifth season. While Eisenberg is doing a fine job, many viewers are still getting used to the change. Especially after her OUATIH role, Butters' supporters were eager to see more of her work going forward. Scroll through to see some of the kind messages American Housewife fans have sent Butters.

"@Julia_Butters, You captivated the role of Anna Kat in American Housewife," one fan wrote. "The show will not be the same without you. All the best on your new projects."

Julia Butters no longer playing Anna Kat on American Housewife 😭😭😭😭😭 the character she created was a master piece 😭😭😭😭😭 so happy for her but 😭😭😭😭😭 — it me still 🦚 (@sikeitsmike1) November 7, 2020 "@Julia_Butters I miss you on American Housewife but you're REALLY talented and I look forward to watching your new project and anything you do in future," a second supporter tweeted.

"Watching last week's American Housewife while the baby naps next to me. I'll miss the relationship [Diedrich Bader] had with Julia Butters but have big hopes for Giselle Eisenberg!" a third supporter wrote.

She's not bad, but it's definitely going to take some getting used to. Julia Butters played Anna Kat to perfection, I loved her. But I'm still so happy the show is back. — Keith Lavalle (@_KeithLavalle) November 6, 2020 "Disappointed that Anna-Kat was replaced on American Housewife," yet another American Housewife fan wrote. "I hope the new one is just as good, but good luck to @Julia_Butters in her new adventures."

Another ABC viewer wrote, "@Julia_Butters we miss you on American Housewife! Your acting skills are far beyond your years. You captivate the audience with your charm. I see a long career ahead of you!"

We missed you at @AmericanWifeABC ! Wishing you all the best dear child . — Reema Khan (@rkhantx11) October 31, 2020 "I finally caught up with the season premiere of American Housewife, and you weren't on it. why?!?" a more distraught fan tweeted. "So sad. You are such an amazing part of that show! Your zingers get me every time!"