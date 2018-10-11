‘American Horror Story’: Stevie Nicks, Misty Day Return in Latest ‘Apocalypse’ Episode

American Horror Story: Apocalypse reunited the Coven witches with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, and Misty Day during Wednesday’s all new episode.

As the latest installment of the FX anthology series continued to explain the events in the war of witches vs. warlocks that led to the eventual nuclear apocalypse, the series welcomed back the singer for her first special appearance on the show since the third season.

During “Boy Wonder,” Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) made the decision to allow Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) to perform the test of the Seven Wonders, thinking that stopping him could mean the end of times.

With Michael being the Anti-Christ, he quickly passed the test of the Seven Wonders — which included bring back Misty Day (Lily Rabe) from the dead. After Michael completes the tasks, Cordelia reveals she simply made Michael take the test to sense his power, and so he’dbrang back all of her girls back for the fight ahead.

As the witches celebrate their small victory they are surprised when they are joined by Stevie at the Academy.

“Hello witches,” she says. The singer then delighted the witches and warlocks with a performance of “Gypsy,” dedicated to Misty.

American Horror Story fans were delighted to see Nicks and Misty return for the latest mystery-filled crossover season.

“MISTY TWIRLING AND DANCING WITH STEVIE, I AM NOT OKAY,” one user wrote.

“Stevie singing Gypsy in tonights AHS episode made my life. I cried,” another user commented.

“Stevie Nicks with her crimped hair, touching Misty’s face has me shook to absolute death,” a third user commented.

Ahead of the episode, creator Ryan Murphy teased Nicks’ highly anticipated return on Instagram, with a photo of the iconic musician in a blowy black dress, with a message that read “American Horror Story. She Returns Tonight. 10 p.m. FX Channel.”

Murphy simply captioned the epic photo, “WIG.”

Nicks joins other the majority of the Coven cast reprising roles in Apocalypse, including Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Misty Day.

Nicks first appeared on American Horror Story: Coven as herself, and a fellow witch of the coven during the episode, “The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks.” She performed the songs “Rhiannon” and “Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You” during the episode.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.