‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teases Tate and Violet ‘Together Forever’ in New Photo

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy teased the reunion of two Murder House characters who might not be too happy to see each other on Apocalypse.

Murphy took to Instagram to post a photo of Taissa Farmiga and Evan Peters in character as Violet Harmon and Tate Langdon for the first time since the first season of the FX anthology series.

“Tate and Violet. Together forever? AHS: Apocalypse, FX Sept 12,” Murphy wrote on the caption, almost immediately sending fans of the show on a frenzy.

“How does evan still look the same after 7 years??” a user commented.

“So excited for this !! An AHS fan dream come true,” another commented.

“…be still my beating heart,” another mused.

The reunion of these two characters might not be as joyful as others returning to the series. Last we saw Violet and Tate they were destined to be trapped in the Murder House for the rest of time, even though she started hating her former lover after he raped his mother Vivien (Connie Britton) and got her pregnant with the Anti-Christ.

Not to mention the fact that Tate haunting Violet is what led to her own death, making her the first member of the Harmon family to be trapped in the haunted Murder House.

Whether it is a pleasant reunion or not remains to be seen, as Apocalypse will reunite characters from season one (Murder House) and season three (Coven) in a new installment set in the near future, allegedly starting after the end of the world.

After being absent from the series for four seasons, aside from a quick cameo appearance on season 6 (Roanoke), Farmiga will reprise her roles as Violet, as well as of season three’s Zoe Benson. Britton and Dylan McDermott, who played Violet’s parents during season one will also be making an appearance during the new season.

AHS favorite Sarah Paulson will be taking on three roles for season 8, reprising the roles of season 1’s Bille Dean Howard, season 3’s Supreme Cordelia Foxx, and a mysterious new character known as Venable.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds,” Paulson said of the return of Cordelia to FXNOW. “I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

It is not yet known if Peters will also be reprising his season 3 role of zombie boy Kyle Spencer, the Kappa Lambda Gamma fraternity member who later served as a butler at Miss Robichaux’s Academy. Kyle was also a love interest for both Zoe and Emma Roberts’ Madison Montgomery.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.