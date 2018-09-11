‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teases a Dismal Fate for the Coven

The coven may be coming back, but a new teaser for American Horror Story: Apocalypse is teasing that they may not be fully intact.

An apocalypse is about to shake the American Horror Story universe, and Coven‘s Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies may not survive it, at least according to a new teaser.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The short clip, shared by the official American Horror Story Twitter account Monday night, shows the plaque denoting the academy and safe haven for young witches featured in season three’s Coven cracked and overgrown with vines as embers rise in the air, possibly the fiery result of bombs. The teaser, which falls in line with similar teasers recently released, potentially paints a grim fate for fans’ favorite coven of witches, all of whom will be returning for season eight.

As Anti-Christ Michael Langdon’s evil powers grow, it seems more and more likely that the coven – Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), Queenie (Gabourney Sidibe), and Stevie Nicks – will be forced to abandon Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies and go face-to-face with evil, taking them to Outpost 3.

In the trailer for Apocalypse, Cordelia was seen standing beside the recently resurrected Madison Montgomery and Myrtle Snow performing the Seven Wonders, or powers that one must possess to become Supreme, on three other women. However, it is possible that in her attempt to fend off the Anti-Christ, who has demonstrated powers of his own, she could lose her reigning title.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don’t know how long that’s going to last,” Paulson teased Cordelia’s fate to FXNOW. “And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

It is also possible that Cordelia will be one of the victims of Michael Langdon’s reign of terror, the teaser also showing Cordelia being swarmed by a horde of raspers (apocalyptic zombies) as the Anti-Christ looked on. Should she meet her death, weakening the remaining members of the coven, Michael Langdon’s full plan could come to fruition.

Fans will have to wait to find out the fate of Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies and its coven of Salem descendants until Apocalypse premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.