‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Resurrects Emma Roberts in New Photo

Basic witch Madison Montgomery is back, with series star Emma Roberts posting a first-look photo of her character on the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

I bet you thought you’d seen the last of Emma Roberts’ sassy and meme-able teenage witch Madison Montgomery, but the young ward at Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies has been resurrected from the dead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I bring you Madison Montgomery on #ahs8 🖤 Does the b— survive the #apocalypse?” Roberts captioned the photo of herself.

While it was already known that Roberts would be returning as her Coven counterpart, it is the location that the picture was taken that comes as the biggest surprise and further confirms that Apocalypse will mark a milestone moment for the anthology series as season 1 and season 3 crossover.

The photo, posted on Tuesday, shows Roberts in character standing among the dug up bones that once rested beneath the gazebo, which Ben Harmon built to conceal young lover Hayden’s body, on the Murder House plot. Roberts is also seen holding what fans can presume to be Moria O’Hara’s feather duster, though it remains to be seen if the housemaid will be making a return for season 8, or if possibly her bones have been dug up as well.

When fans last saw Madison, she had become the newest addition to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies’ butler Spalding’s doll collection following her death. However, with the impending apocalypse seemingly being brought by a now fully-grown anti-Christ Michael Langdon, it is possible that Supreme Witch Cordelia Foxx will resurrect Madison to join the remaining members of the coven to fend off evil. However, even if she is saving the world from evil, fans should still expect Madison’s classic sass.

“I actually was told yesterday by the director to be b—ier, which I did not think possible then I was,” Roberts told press at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour, according to E! News. “So, it’s delicious to get to play her again for sure.”

Madison Montgoemery is just one of a number of characters returning for Apocalypse, including Taissa Farmiga’s season 3 character Zoe Benson as well as her season 1 character Violet Harmon. Evan Peters is also expected to reprise his season 1 role of Violet’s short-term boyfriend Tate Langdon. Should Peters also reprise his season 3 role, there could potentially be more tension between Madison and Zoe, who were embattled in a complex love triangle, nearly on-sided.

The eighth installment of AHS premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.