‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Episode 4 Preview Released

After three long weeks of waiting, fans finally saw the return of the Coven witches, and a promo for American Horror Story: Apocalypse‘s fourth episode is teasing that they are here to stay.

As Episode 3 of Apocalypse, “Forbidden Fruit,” closed, three fan-favorite witches from Coven — Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) — made their return, emerging from a misty forest and entering Outpost 3, where they revived three of their “sisters” following a mass poisoning. In episode four, “Could It Be…Satan?” answers will be given as to how and why they are there.

The short clip and only teaser released ahead of episode four, which currently does not have a synopsis, begins in what appears to be Madison Montgomery’s own personal hell — working retail — before flashing back to the fallout shelter, where the witches appear to be taking a stand against Anti-Christ Michael Langdon (Cody Fern).

“The world can be saved,” Myrtle says in the clip, her words likely setting up the major conflict going forward.

“By you?” Michael questions.

“By all of us,” Cordelia responds.

“How can any of you defeat me when I’ve already won?” Michael adds.

Michael may have succeeded in bring about the end of the world, a storyline that is still foggy and will playout over the course of the season, but it seems as though Cordelia and her coven of Salem descendants have a key player that he may be overlooking: Mallory (Billie Lourd).

“Now, honey, we need your help,” Cordelia says to Mallory in the trailer.

Last episode, it was revealed that Mallory holds her own set of powers, powers that are so strong they shocked Michael, though Mallory doesn’t yet seem to be fully aware of what they are or how to use them.

Fans have speculated that, given that Mallory is the only character whose last name has not been revealed, and the fact that Madison used her iconic “bet you thought you’d seen the last of me” line when addressing her, she may actually be one of the members of the coven, along with Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Leslie Grossman) and Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter). It has even been theorized that Mallory could be Fiona Goode, who was portrayed by Jessica Lange in season three.

Fans will have to wait to learn more about Mallory and the fight between the coven and the Anti-Christ until American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.