Doctors Discover A Mass In 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Ami’s Lungs

Things aren't looking good for the Brown family of Alaskan Bush People.

In the sneak preview for the newest episode, Discovery reveals that there are more health issues on the way for 53-year-old Ami Brown.

The clip shows Ami in bed, while Billy talks about their recent trips to the hospital. He says that his wife underwent some tests, was sent to a specialist, and even more troublesome information was unveiled.

"Doctors have discovered a mass in Ami's lungs that they believe could be cancerous," the show states. "She is schedules to undergo a biopsy procedure at UCLA Medical Center the next day."

While speaking about the trips to the various doctors, and the news that Ami could have something cancerous in her body, Billy said that "Things got very serious. The world changed right then."

Matt Brown, the 34-year-old son of Ami and Billy, said that the whole experience has been both confusing and terrifying for the family.

"It's been kind of turbulent, to tell you the truth. It's kind of like the world's just been shaken up. I'd say the hardest part for me, is probably the same as it is for the rest of the family; watching your mom in pain."

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air on Wednesday nights at 9 pm ET on Discovery.