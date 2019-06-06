Aisha Tyler Teases ‘Really Explosive’ ‘Criminal Minds’ Series Finale

Aisha Tyler recently spoke out about the Criminal Minds series finale, teasing that it is “really explosive.”

While speaking to Parade.com, Tyler opened up about her feelings on the final season of the show, saying, “It’s bittersweet that Criminal Minds is coming to an end. But I’m grateful that unlike some shows, we were given the time to plan a proper series finale.”

“We are all trying to savor our last moments on set,” she continued, then added, “The end of the series is going to be really explosive!”

Tyler went onto say, “Tara Lewis has been a lot of fun to play. She’s incredibly smart. She’s really passionate and fearless. Even though she’s tough—she’s there to fight very bad guys—she hasn’t lost her soul. I love the combination of hyper-intellectual and just ballsy badass lady.”

She also shared her thoughts on the difference between acting and directing, explaining, “I really like acting, but when you’re a director, you get to care for everybody. So it’s a much more interesting creative light for me. It’s important to me that there be diversity in filmmaking, and one way I can affect that is to be a filmmaker.”

“I want to make space for other women and people of color to follow and open the landscape for others,” she continued. “I’m sure I’ll still act, but kind of on the Clint Eastwood/Ben Affleck model. Sometimes they act, sometimes they direct, sometimes they do both in the same project.”

The actress then spoke candidly about her approach to a healthy lifestyle, revealing, “I was a competitive rower in college, so I still train on my rowing machine most days. I row four or five days a week. I’m also a big disciple of CrossFit. I just try to mix it up, but rowing is my number one. I’m probably rowing faster now than I was when I was in college!”

“I try not to beat myself up about what I eat because I think guilt is worse for you than what you ate,” Tyler also said. “I eat healthy most days and then I eat what I want on the weekends—like french fries.

“Everybody’s version of self-care is different. For me, it’s play—meeting friends, going to a concert, watching a movie,” she finally added. “Self-care should just be about taking a little time every day to please yourself. I try to do that every day.”

The final season of Criminal Minds does not have an announced premiere date as of yet, but is expected to debut next year.