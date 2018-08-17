‘AGT’ Performers Called ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Stupid’ by Judges Defend Act

The Human Fountains were forced to defend their outrageous America’s Got Talent act after they performed for Simon Cowell and a national audience.

During their act earlier this week, the group of five friends wowed the judges (and disgusted Cowell) with their synchronized spitting, turning their mouths into fountains. The act got progressively more audacious, climaxing with the men spitting out a hot dog, ketchup and mustard, then one of them eating it.

“How the hell am I supposed to comment on what I just saw? I’ll give this to you: It’s the most stupid act we’ve ever had on the finals of AGT,” Cowell said.

“Some people love it, some people are completely grossed out. For us, we’re happy with any reaction, because it’s a comedy act and everyone has different reactions to the different comedy acts they like,” Human Fountains member Sam Kaufman told the media, reports PEOPLE. “We’re just figuring out a way to get people smile, there’s enough seriousness in most Americans’ lives, so we’re giving them a little break.”

Cowell was stunned by the display, which left him speechless, a rare feat for any act. The other judges knew what they saw though, and they liked it.

“Honestly, just when I thought it can’t get any more ridiculous, out comes the wiener, out comes the mustard vomit. I mean, it’s kind of disgusting. But I kind of like it,” Heidi Klum said.

“You know what? You are something to remember. You really are,” Mel B chimed in. “You are original and I love the song choice, by the way. But you must really love each other that much to share that much. Come on. But you know what? You’re original and you will be remembered.”

Of course, Howie Mandel called them his “personal nightmare,” but he called them physical proof that “sharing is caring.”

“We’re all from Denver and people are seeing it and we’re having a ball, it’s all about showing the audience something they haven’t seen before and when we do that we’re very happy,” member Ben Tillis added.

Unfortunately, the group did not make it to the next round of AGT. They left a message on Instagram, thanking their fans for their support.

“Thank you for all the support we received from our fans while on AGT,” the group said. “It was incredible making it all the way to the quarter finals and having the opportunity to make our audience laugh and smile. That’s what’s it all about for us.”

They did tease some more acts, though, because they “don’t plan on letting our streams go dry.”

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC