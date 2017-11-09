Here’s Who Almost Played Claire on ‘Modern Family’

Modern Family‘s Claire Dunphy almost wasn’t the Claire Dunphy that fans have come to know and love.

In a recent Facebook live chat with Entertainment Tonight, actress Leslie Grossman confessed that she almost took on the role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Twitter User Makes Wild ‘Modern Family’ Connection With ‘Married With Children’

“I tested for Modern Family, and I did not get it and that was tough,” Grossman said.

She went on to admit that it was the role that got away, but after giving herself a pep talk, she got back to business. She would go on to make a guest appearance on the hit ABC family comedy, starring as Katie in season five’s episode “Three Dinners.”

As for if she has any lingering feelings for not landing the role, Grossman says that Julie Bowen was a no-brainer.

More: This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Theory Will Break Every Fan’s Heart

“Once you see it you go, well, that makes perfect sense,” she admits. “She’s, obviously, phenomenal and fantastic. That was a show where I read the script and I was like, ‘This is so good and so funny and so unique. Like, this is it. This is it.’ And I went through the whole casting process, and I made it to the final audition and it just didn’t work out for me.”

Grossman has since gone on to a much darker genre of TV shows, appearing as Meadow Wilton in American Horror Story: Cult.