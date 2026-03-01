Actor From Loads of Classic Shows and Movies Dead at 90: RIP to Shelly Desai

Shelly Desai, a beloved character actor who popped up in numerous movies and TV shows since 1970, has died. He was 90.

Per Variety, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor died Feb. 10 from an undisclosed cause. He was in Los Angeles at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Phyllis; two stepdaughters and three grandchildren.

Actor Shelly Desai arrives for the ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2’ New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on April 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

While Desai wasn’t a household name, you’re bound to have seen his work at some point. He had a steady career in movies and TV show ever since the ’70s. In that decade, he most notably made an appearance in the cult classic horror musical Phantom of the Paradise.

In the ’80s, Desai began to make guest appearances in hit TV programs, such as The A-Team, St. Elsewhere, Moonlighting and Hill Street Blues. The small guest appearances in hit shows continued into the ’90s, popping up in ER, Friends, Martin, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Thirtysomething. He’s also credited in the movies Escape From L.A., Thelma & Louise, The Crow: City of Angels, Clifford and Barbed Wire.

Since 2000, he appeared in his most well-known sitcom roles. He appeared as a janitor in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 2 before playing Chuck in Season 3. In It’s Always Sunny, he appeared as the fan-favorite Hwang, the landlord of Charlie (Charlie Day) and Frank’s (Danny DeVito) building. He also recurred on Ray Romano’s TNT show Men of a Certain Age as Carlos.

His filmography also includes Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, For the Love of the Game, Here Comes the Boom, Sandy Wexler, Ugly Betty, Baskets, Raven’s Home, Archer, Hung, NYPD Blue, History of the World: Part II and Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?.