ABC Viewers Are Not Happy ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Is Airing Instead of ‘The Conners’

The Conners fans were disappointed to find out the series is not airing tonight on ABC. The network took over the show’s 8 p.m. ET timeslot on Oct. 22 to air the iconic special, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Comedy series Bless This Mess was also skipped this week to air a Toy Story special in the 8:30 p.m. ET timeslot.

This is me when #TheConners are not on tonight. pic.twitter.com/huNjDkOcpK — Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) October 22, 2019

Viewers took to Twitter during the special to express their negative feelings about The Conners missing from the schedule.

The Conners left fans with a heartbreaking twist in the latest episode, after David Healy (Johnny Galecki) returned amid Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continuing to struggle to decide between him and her boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). The episode saw as the two men found out about each other after she gets a flat tire on the road.

I had no idea #itsthegreatpumpkincharliebrown was on tonight! Hope this means next week’s #theconners is a Halloween episode! pic.twitter.com/Hf8EipNgOZ — 🔪 Annie Wilkes 💉 (@dariazeoli) October 23, 2019

The installment saw as David showed progress on himself after spending a few weeks in therapy. After Darlene decides to break things off with him, she attends one of his therapy sessions to break the news with a professional in the room. The scene took a turn when David was the first to break up with Darlene.

David said therapy helped him realize their relationship was toxic, and that he never had a voice in their union. He decides to break up with her and leaves her to analyze her feelings about it with the therapist.

Darlene also dealt with another awkward breakup the next day at work. Ben told her he was angry after finding out about David. He agreed not to fire her from their job, but they would work together awkwardly for the foreseeable future.

Not all fans reacted negatively to The Conners being out for the week, with some even pleasantly surprised by the seasonal change in the network’s primetime schedule.

Turns on ABC to watch The Conners… Only to see something else is on… And I kinda wanted to cry I was so happy #TheGreatPumpkin — Danielle C (@Danielle0314) October 23, 2019

The ABC comedy series will return next week with a new Halloween-themed episode. A description for “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street” reads: “Jackie learns that the Chinese restaurant is going out of business and sees an opportunity to reopen the Lunch Box, but she’s caught by surprise when she uncovers a secret. Meanwhile, Mary gets upset when a woman assumes she is adopted, and Darlene continues to deal with her complicated love life.”

The series also seems to be introducing a new love interest for Dan (John Goodman). Katey Sagal returned earlier this season as Louise, and her character is getting closer to the Conner family patriarch. Their latest conversation saw them agree to hang out with no romantic strings attached.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.