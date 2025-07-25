ABC Sitcom Star Dies After Alzheimer’s Diagnosis: Henri Szeps Was 81

Australian sitcom star Henri Szeps has died at 81.

Szeps starred on the original version of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) series Mother and Son and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021.

“He died as he lived, loving life, his family, and his audience,” his wife, Mary Ann, told ABC News. Additionally, one of his two sons, Josh Szeps, said, “I cannot imagine a father with more passion, more zest for life, more curiosity and ferocious good humour. A room was never the same after Dad had walked into it.”

Szeps was born to two Polish Holocaust survivors in a Swiss refugee camp in 1943 and moved to Australia when he was eight. He went to Sydney University to study electrical engineering and later turned his focus to acting, studying at the Ensemble Theatre where he appeared in stage productions of The Apple Cart and Don’t Drink the Water.

He made his on-screen debut in episodes of You Can’t See Round Corners and Homicide in 1967. In 1975, Szeps landed the roles of Phillip Chambers and Mr. Mayhew on the long-running comedy Number 96, appearing in a total of 21 episodes. He also made appearances in Riptide, Spy Trap, Colditz, Crown Court, Division 4, The Plumber, Ride on Stranger, Cop Shop, Now and Forever, A Country Practice, Kingswood Country, Palace of Dreams, and Seeing Red, among others.

Henri Szeps’ big break came when he portrayed Robert Beare in the beloved ABC sitcom Mother and Son from 1984 to 1994, starring in 38 of the 42 episodes. He went on to have roles in Elixir, South Pacific, Escape of the Artful Dodger, All Saints, and McLeans Money. Szeps’ final role was as Dee Anthony in the miniseries Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, appearing alongside Joel Jackson, Rebecca Gibney, Sara West, and Rob Mills.

In 2021, he revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and he had been living in a care facility since 2023. “His decline from Alzheimer’s was largely peaceful, and Henri retained his sense of wonder and joie de vivre until the end,” read a statement via ABC News.

“Part of me is relieved that his sharp mind, his quick wit, and his deep love of philosophizing, which dementia robbed of him in recent years, is now restored… in our memories, at least,” said Josh. His brother, Amos, added, “He always told Josh and I: ‘Life’s a gift, but only if you receive it.’ Dad grabbed life with both hands. Our world will be smaller without him.”