ABC Orders Comedy Inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

ABC is reportedly developing a comedy inspired by Live With Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest‘s friendship called Work Wife.

According to Variety, ABC put in a put pilot commitment for the project, which will center on the relationship between male and female colleagues at work, and how the close bond they build impacts their relationships with others. It will be written and executive produced by actor Michael Ian Black (The State, Wet Hot American Summer, Wedding Daze).

Both Seacrest and Ripa are involved behind the scenes. Seacrest is an executive producer with Nina Wass and Andrea Shay of his eponymous production company. Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini will executive produce under their Miloko banner. ABC Studios is producing the series.

Ripa has been co-hosting Live since 2001, first with Regis Philibn, then with now-Good Morning America host Michael Strahan. After several fill-in hosts, Seacrest became the permanent co-host in 2017. Seacrest is also the host of ABC’s American Idol reboot. The two also have overall deals at ABC Studios.

Ripa and Seacrest have become close friends and protective of each other since Seacrest joined the show. In March, Ripa came to Seacrest’s defense after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

“I just want to let you know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you. And I am speaking on behalf of all of us here,” Ripa told Seacrest to open a March episode. “I know what an easy, great, professional person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day. We all do.”

Seacrest thanked Ripa and hugged her. “You are happiness,” he added.

In February, former E! News stylist Suzie Hardy accused Seacrest of sexual misconduct on several occasions between 2006 and 2013. She claims she lost her job after she reported Seacrest’s alleged actions to human resources.

E! Network quickly launched an internal investigation into the claims last fall and cleared him of wrongdoing.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest,” a network spokesperson said in January, before Hardy came forward in the media. “The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

In November, Seacrest denied the allegations after they first surfaced.

Despite the allegations, Seacrest still hosted E!’s Oscars red carpet coverage and stayed on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

