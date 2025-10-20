ABC Actress ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Reboot Her Show

Hayden Panettiere is ready for a comeback.

In a recent interview with the Nashville star, she shared that she was “absolutely” down for a reboot of the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nashville ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2018, and was a massive hit for most of its run. All six seasons were recently added to Netflix for the first time last month, which has caused a resurgence in popularity for the series.

Panettiere played main character young upstart country singer Juliette Barnes for all six seasons of the series.

She said she’d be excited for a reboot, but is “not sure what I would want it to look like.”

“I’d have to sit with that question for a second, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve been on shows where the first season was amazing and then the second season really wasn’t up to snuff. I feel like Nashville stayed very steady throughout the entire six years, and the storylines just continued to get juicier and juicier. They never ran out of material,” she said.

She mentioned how fans are “bummed” the series didn’t last longer than it did.

“We had six great years, but people really, really loved that show…I feel like it definitely resonated with people. So I get a lot of love from that. I would love for Nashville to eventually come back.”