‘9-1-1’ Fans Grossed out by Tanning Bed Emergency

9-1-1 took the subject of karma to burning hot levels.

A woman calls the operator saying she found her boss burning up, but she did not mean feverish. When the paramedics arrive the woman explain she had just gotten fired and was coming to pick up her paycheck when she found the man had burnt himself on a gym tanning bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How long has he been here?” Hen (Aisha Hinds) asks the woman.

“I don’t know, he’s the owner so sometimes he comes in before we even open so two hours maybe three.”

Bobby (Peter Krause) believes he might have died from the injuries but Chimney (Kenneth Choi) can feel a pulse. They suspect he might have had a stroke, and since he’s 32 he must have been on drugs when it happened.

His burns are so severe that when the paramedics try to perform CPR on the man’s chest, his keen peels off. Without being able to perform compressions, he dies from his injuries.

“It’s just too freaky, after what happened with Mindy, I told him. I said Barry, what comes around goes around,” the woman tells the first responders.

The show then flashes back to the woman confronting her old boss about leaving his dog in the car with only a crack on the window while he goes to the gym to work out.

The two argue about the dog’s safety and the woman uses a cowbell to smash her boss’s car window and save the dog. The incident leads to her firing.

After they take the body to the ambulance, Hen tries to bring up karma, but Chimney stops her.

9-1-1 fans took the liberty to make fun of the man’s ridiculous fate, taking notice of the episode’s karma-centered emergencies.

He’s burning like bacon on a frying pan. #911onFOX — Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) March 8, 2018

He was going to leave his dog to die oh hell naw. It’s what he’s deserve #911onFOX — faith | hope 🌎 💚 (@faithbeautexo) March 8, 2018

Yeah no tanning beds for me 🙃 #911onFOX — J (@JayRyan52) March 8, 2018

Earlier in the episode the first responders go to the scene of a shooting, where a man who abused his wife tries to blow up the tree where she hung herself to death by shooting explosives strapped to it.

After blowing up a few branches of the tree, the gun ricochets back to the man and he dies from the gunshot wound.

Hen just says, “Karma’s a bitch.”

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.