‘9-1-1’ Fans Freak out Over Abby and Buck’s Valentine’s Day Date

It’s Valentine’s Day on 9-1-1, and a fan-favorite couple went on their first date.

Throughout the episode, Abby (Connie Britton) shares how she loves Valentine’s Day because it’s “the one day we can be sappy,” while her, younger, love interest Buck (Oliver Stark) shares how he hates the holiday because of how “it’s a fake holiday created by women to make guys feel bad and go into debt.”

As different as the two characters are, they shared their first date during the holiday, not without its drama.

Throughout the series’ first season, firefighter Buck and 9-1-1 operator Abby have had a flirtatious relationship on the phone, and they met in person for the first time in the last episode when Buck helped Abby find her missing mother, who suffers from dementia.

After inviting Abby to a party at the firehouse to honor the return of Chimney (Kenneth Choi) after his accident, Buck and Britton’s character embarked on their very first date.

This also marked the first time Abby meets the other first responders, including Bob (Peter Krause) and Hen (Aisha Hinds).

Fans on Twitter were looking forward to seeing the character’s go on their first date.

I actually love Abby and Buck they are literal goals ok @conniebritton @oliverstarkk #911onFOX — Megan (@LiveLoveJelena) February 8, 2018

I can’t wait until Buck and Abby’s date scene #911onFOX — Kim 🌹 (@wavykxx) February 8, 2018

The date was going great at first, but being 9-1-1, it couldn’t be without an emergency. As Buck starts to choke on a piece and Abby has to save him.

Abby is doing compressions on an unconscious Buck, but since he’s been unresponsive for too long, she knows she must do something so he can breathe before the paramedics arrive. Instinctually, she calls a friend from work to instruct her how to do an emergency tracheotomy at the restaurant.

After a few breaths, Buck wakes up. Not the best first date, but perfect for 9-1-1.

Fans swooned at Abby saving Buck’s life.

Omg… he’s really going to be in love with her now #911onFOX — Leslie Monae (@LeslieMonae) February 8, 2018

Abby you better save your man honey! #911onFOX — Kait.✨❤️ (@QueenKait92) February 8, 2018

Abby literally took Buck’s breath away #911onFOX — ASHLYN DONALDSON (@ASHDONALDSON87) February 8, 2018

At the hospital, Abby and Bobby stay by Buck’s side as he rests.

“It was all going so great until I cut a hole in his throat,” Abby jokes.

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.