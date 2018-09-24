‘9-1-1’ Reveals Where Connie Britton’s Character Is Now

The 9-1-1 season two premiere revealed where Connie Britton‘s Abby Clark might be and left the door open for how she could come back in the future.

Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) told his sister Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) that he was housesitting for Abby and is under the assumption that she will only be gone for a few months. Unfortunately, Buck does not know exactly where she is.

“She was in Ireland, and now she’s Italy. Said she’s looking to have an Eat Pray Love experience,” Buck said. “To be honest, I don’t really know what that means.”

“But you’re still together?” Maddie asked.

“Yeah… I mean, she said I should do whatever I wanted while she was away, but what I want is for her to come back,” Buck replied. “I like the me that I am with her.”

“She’s banging other guys. I mean, that’s the Love part,” Maddie said with a chuckle.

Buck was surprised to hear his sister say that, and asked if she just came to Los Angeles to “crap” on his life.

“No! I’m sorry, I’m just being protective,” she replied.

Buck then changed the subject, asking Maddie how long she planned to stay in Los Angeles.

The scene made fans feel a little sad for Buck.

Britton signed on for only one season, and has since moved on to American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Since her character, the original 911 operator on the show, was not killed off, fans had been holding out hope for her return. However, Fox said there are no immediate plans.

“We love Connie Britton, [but] it was always envisioned to be a one-year role,” Fox co-chairman Gary Newman said in August. “So it wasn’t a surprise [that she left]. If Connie expressed interest and had time in the future, I know [executive producer] Ryan [Murphy] would be thrilled to bring her back to the show.”

The second half of 9-1-1‘s season two premiere airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

