‘90210’ Alum Jason Priestley Recalls ‘True Gentleman’ Luke Perry With Moving Tribute

Jason Priestley, who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Brandon Walsh, honored his late co-star Luke Perry with another emotional Instagram post Thursday.

Priestley, 49, shared a photo of the two actors from their 90210 days, alongside a long caption thanking fans for their “love and support.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Luke was much more than just a friend to me… he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother,” Priestley wrote. “Luke was truly one of a kind… he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends… every life he touched, he made better… he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart… he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh… he was a true gentleman… and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him… Rest In Peace my brother.”

This was the second tribute Preistley shared on Instagram since Perry’s shocking death on Monday. Early Thursday morning, Priestley shared a post with a photo of the friends from their 20s next to a recent photo.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this,” Priestley wrote. “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Priestley starred as Brandon during 90210‘s entire run, from 1990 to 2000. He also directed Perry in the 2011 Hallmark Channel movie Goodnight for Justice. The actor now stars on the Canadian series Private Eyes and signed on to appear in FOX’s six-episode 90210 reunion series with Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Perry did not sign on for the project since he was busy with Riverdale before his death.

Perry died on Monday at age 52, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke. He is survived by his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett and siblings Tom Perry and Amy Coder.

The CW aired a tribute to Perry after Wednesday’s episode of Riverdale. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the rest of the season will be dedicated to him.

New episodes of Riverdale, in which Perry starred as Fred Andrews, air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images