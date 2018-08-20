9 of the Deadliest TV Shows From the Past Decade

If you are a viewer of TV, it is likely that you have seen a character or two bite the dust, but which TV series carry the highest death counts?

It is an unfortunate fact of television series that sometimes characters just have to go, and their exits do not always involve peaceful means. Whether it be murder, old age, an accident, war, supernatural forces, or something in between, fans have time and time again had to say goodbye to characters. Several TV series rise above the others to bear the formidable title of being one of the deadliest TV series.

Keep scrolling to see the TV shows with the highest body count as according to research by Music Magpie.

‘Black Mirror’ – 387,063

When it comes to killing off characters in record numbers, Netflix original series Black Mirror is the best at it. Spanning the course of four seasons, the series has seen a total number of 387,063 deaths, a number that averages out to roughly 20,372 deaths per episode.



Much of the credit for the high body count on the sci-fi thriller anthology series can go to season 3’s “Hated in the Nation,” which saw Autonomous Drone Insects (ADIs) kill 387,036 people.

‘Game of Thrones’ – 174,373

It comes as no surprise that Game of Thrones tops the list of deadliest TV series. With constant battles, wars and murders, the series has seen a number of characters fall victim to its ruthless antics, and while an exact number of deaths is hard to pinpoint, it is estimated that 174,373 characters have met their demise on the popular HBO series.



While the series will likely never reach the high body count of Black Mirror, it has already been promised that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will see the body count rise tremendously as the Night King breeches the Wall and the battle for the Iron Throne continues. HBO’s Vice President of Drama, Francesca Orsi, has even warned that fans should have tissues nearby, as many of the fan-favorite main characters die off “one by one.”

‘Humans’ – 110,059

If fans have learned anything from the AMC series Humans, it is that a world run by Synths, or humanoid robotic virtual assistants, is not one we should strive to live in.



Throughout the course of the series’ three seasons, 110,059 have succumb to death, a high total that was made possible during the season 2 finale, which saw Mattie uploading the consciousness code, which resulted in chaos once the Synths woke up and roughly 110,000 deaths.

’24’ – 16,116

A life thwarting terrorist plots likely means that some death is involved, and as fans of 24 have witnessed, sometimes that death toll can reach into the thousands. In a single episode of season 6 alone, 12,000 people die when a nuclear bomb detonates and destroys the town of Valencia, California.



In total, 24 has seen 16,115 people perish across nine seasons and one film.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ – 10,892

Despite being the last remaining 50,000 humans in existence, Battlestar Galactica has seen the numbers of the human population quickly dwindle. Throughout the reboot’s four season history, a total number of 10,892 characters have fallen victim to various unfortunate fates, proving that intergalactic travels are not for the faint of heart.

‘The 100’ – 4,411

In a world that has seen not one, not two, but three nuclear apocalypses, it comes as no surprise that The CW’s teen sci-fi drama series The 100 carries a heavy death toll.



With the massacre of 300 Grounder warriors in season 3, the decimation of an entire village in season 2, the irradiation of Mount Weather that led to 381 deaths, an unknown number of people falling victim to the City of Light, and hundreds dying during Praimfaya, the series has tallied 4,411 deaths over five seasons.

‘Supernatural’ – 4,301

Battling supernatural forces, including demonic creatures, vampires, changelings, and dragons, comes at a heavy price on the scale of body count. With 4,301 deaths, Sam and Dean Winchester’s adventures following their mother’s death has been tragic, once again proving that The CW is not afraid of adding a healthy dose of death.



In an impressive tidbit of information, the long-running series has only totaled six episodes of its total 287 episodes that have not involved a death.

‘The Walking Dead’ – 1,946

You do not have to be a fan of AMC’s The Walking Dead to know that it carries a high death count, but fans of the series have likely seen a favorite character or two, or three, or four, exit the series in a gruesome way. In total, TWD boasts a body count of 1,946 people.



If you count the number of walkers that now roam the earth, it’s a safe bet that The Walking Dead would take the number one spot of the TV series with the highest body count.

‘NCIS’ – 981

As the second longest running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime series currently airing, CBS’ NCIS, earning a spot among the 10 most deadly TV series is not that big of a surprise. As the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigates various crimes involving Navy and Marine Corps personnel, they have seen the loss of 981 people, most recently a main character.

Others

The Vampire Diaries: 598

Sons of Anarchy: 370

Once Upon A Time: 336

Breaking Bad: 271

Fear The Walking Dead: 252

True Blood: 223

Spartacus: 214