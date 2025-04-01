‘7th Heaven’ Star Stephen Collins Is Dating Woman 40 Years Younger Than Him After Child Sex Abuse Scandal

Stephen Collins has a new woman in his life. As his sexual abuse scandal resurfaces courtesy of a new documentary, the 7th Heaven alum’s new lady has been revealed.

Us Weekly reports he is currently dating the show’s “superfan,” Jenny Nagel, who is 40 years his junior. Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons special features an update on where Collins, 77, is now after his fall from grace.

“Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him,” Dr. Drew Pinsky claimed in the special. “She was a super fan. The age difference — given what we know about his history — certainly raises an eyebrow. Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others,” he added.

Collins did not participate in the ID special. Producers reached out to “more than 100 contacts” of Collins’ and “nearly everyone declined to participate or did not respond.”

Collins was spotted on multiple occasions with Nagel, in Fairfield, Iowa, where they currently live. The Daily Mail claimed the couple wed in 2019. Recently, they have been spotted attending daily transcendental meditation sessions two times a day.

Collins starred on the hit WB show from 1996 to 2007. He made headlines seven years after the series ended when TMZ published an audio recording from a marriage counseling session with his then-wife, actress Faye Grant, where he admitted to sexually abusing three underage girls.

“I’m a flawed person,” Collins said in an interview with Katie Couric at the time. “In the church, it’s actually one of the things I love about the church … It’s really one of the main things about the Christian faith. Christ said in so many ways, ‘Bring me that … which about you is broken, bring it,’ and most people are broken in some way.”

Collins denied he was a “pedophile” before adding, “Most people get to, or have to, or choose to hide it. This came out. I didn’t choose this to come out. I didn’t want to have to deal with these things publicly. … I had dealt with them very, very strongly, and committedly, in my private life, but I think I’m a human being with flaws and I’ve done everything I can to address it.”