5 ‘White Lotus’ Outfits We’re Dying to Have in Our Closet

HBO‘s hit series doesn’t just deliver memorable deaths and jaw-dropping plot twists—it serves up vacation fashion so good you’ll contemplate maxing out your credit card before your next getaway.

When the guests of The White Lotus check into their luxury accommodations, they arrive with luggage packed full of envy-inducing resort wear that perfectly captures each character’s personality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s Emmy-nominated costume designer, Alex Bovaird, masterfully crafts wardrobes that tell stories as rich as the hotel’s clientele, blending high-end designer pieces with carefully selected resort staples. While we might not all be able to afford a stay at the fictional five-star resort chain, we can certainly dream about sporting these fabulous looks on our next vacation. Let’s dive into five standout outfits from The White Lotus that deserve a spot in our summer wardrobe rotation.

1. Jaclyn’s Celestial Comfort in Moon Blue

HBO@YouTube, Aditi

Michelle Monaghan‘s character Jaclyn Lemon knows how to keep things both comfortable and stylish in the “Meaning of Dreams” episode. Her Aditi Jumpsuit in the dreamy Moon Blue Paolina pattern (€240) perfectly balances casual resort vibes with put-together polish. The star-printed design might represent her character’s somewhat spacey personality, but there’s nothing confusing about this fashion choice. The jumpsuit’s flattering cut and celestial pattern make it versatile enough for both poolside lounging and resort dinners, embodying that effortless vacation style we all aspire to achieve.

2. Belinda’s Bold Floral Statement

Fabio Lovino/HBO, Saks Fifth Avenue

Nothing says “tropical getaway” quite like Natasha Rothwell’s character Belinda Lindsey’s Johnny Was Black Royal Easy Cotton & Silk Cover-Up Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue. This eye-catching kaftan-style piece features an explosion of vibrant blooms against a dark background, creating a dramatic contrast that commands attention. The flowing silhouette offers both comfort and elegance, perfect for those humid vacation days when you want to look put together without feeling constricted. The mix of cotton and silk creates a luxurious feel without sacrificing practicality—exactly what you need when navigating both vacation activities and interpersonal drama.

3. Laurie’s Artistic Ocean-Inspired Maxi

HBO@YouTube, Shopbop

Carrie Coon‘s character Laurie brings serious vacation glamour in the “Same Spirits, New Forms” episode with the Zimmermann Alight Picnic Dress ($850 from Shopbop). This stunning maxi dress features a vibrant artistic print with swirls of blues, oranges, and yellows that evoke ocean sunsets and tropical landscapes. The empire waistline and flowing skirt create a romantic silhouette that’s both flattering and comfortable for resort dining or beachside strolls. At $850, it represents the kind of investment piece that wealthy White Lotus guests wouldn’t think twice about adding to their vacation wardrobe—and we’re more than a little envious.

4. Laurie’s Bold Geometric Showstopper

HBO@YouTube, Revolve

For the “Special Treatments” episode, Coon’s character ups her fashion game with the statement-making Johanna Ortiz East Africa Heart Dress from Revolve. This red-based strapless number combines geometric patterns with bold colors for a look that refuses to be ignored. The high slit adds drama and movement, while the structured bodice provides sophistication. This dress perfectly encapsulates the “loud luxury” aesthetic that defines The White Lotus wardrobes—recognizable, expensive, and designed to signal wealth and taste to those in the know.

5. Chelsea’s Beachy Boho Crochet Mini

Fabio Lovino/HBO, Saks Fifth Avenue

Nothing captures youthful resort confidence quite like Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea in her My Beachy Side Crochet Cut Out Mini Dress (available at both Saks Fifth Avenue for $399 and Revolve for the slightly better price of $314). This bohemian piece combines crafty crochet details with a form-fitting silhouette that’s perfect for showing off a vacation tan. The intricate handwork and natural tones give it an artisanal quality that feels both exclusive and relaxed—exactly the vibe that The White Lotus captures so perfectly in its costume design.

What makes these vacation wardrobes so compelling isn’t just their obvious luxury price tags, but how perfectly they align with each character’s personality and social standing. The clothing choices range from the obviously expensive to the subtly high-end, mirroring the show’s exploration of wealth, privilege, and the sometimes uncomfortable dynamics between those who have and those who serve.

Whether you’re planning your own tropical getaway or just want to infuse your wardrobe with some resort-inspired pieces, these White Lotus looks provide perfect fashion inspiration. Just make sure you leave the drama behind when packing your suitcase—that’s one White Lotus tradition we’re happy to skip!